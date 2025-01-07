Android phones set to match iPhone's MagSafe charging with Qi2 standard in 2025- All details

Android phones may soon catch up to iPhones in wireless charging, with a new standard that promises faster, more reliable charging starting in 2025.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 07 2025, 16:45 IST
Android phones may adopt Qi2 wireless charging, bringing faster, reliable MagSafe-like technology by 2025. (Pexels)

A shift in wireless charging technology is on the horizon for Android users. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) revealed during CES that Android devices will adopt the Qi2 charging standard, inspired by Apple's MagSafe technology, starting in 2025. This move aims to improve wireless charging reliability and speed for Android phones.

Qi2 Standard to Bring Magnetic Alignment to Android

The Qi2 standard introduces a magnetic alignment system, but not all devices will have built-in magnets. Some phones may rely on cases with embedded magnetic rings to meet the specifications. The WPC also introduced the concept of “Qi2 Ready” certification for devices requiring such cases to align with the charging standard.

Also read: OnePlus 12 price drops ahead of OnePlus 13 launch today- Check out latest offers

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In addition to mobile devices, Qi2 will extend its capabilities to in-car wireless charging. A new feature, developed with Panasonic Automotive Systems, involves a moving coil that adjusts to align with the phone's coil, enhancing charging efficiency in vehicles. Both the moving coil and Qi2 Ready certification are part of the Qi version 2.1 update.

Samsung and Google Lead the Way

Leading Android manufacturers like Samsung and Google are fully on board. Samsung plans to integrate Qi2 into its Galaxy series this year, but details about the upcoming Galaxy S25 remain unclear. Rumours suggest Qi2 support may initially rely on special cases, with full integration expected in future models like the Galaxy S26.

Also read: Realme 14 Pro confirmed to launch on January 16 in India: Here's what to expect

Google's involvement focuses on advancing Qi2 through version 2.2, aiming to improve compatibility across devices from different brands. This development could address longstanding challenges faced by Android users, enabling faster and more reliable charging regardless of the manufacturer.

Currently, most Android phones lack MagSafe-style magnetic alignment, with only a few exceptions. Apple has led the way in this space, offering superior wireless charging through its magnetic ring technology.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro tipped for major design overhaul- Here's what we know

The adoption of Qi2 could level the playing field, making wireless charging a standard feature across Android devices. With major brands like Samsung and Google driving this change, 2025 might usher in a new era of wireless charging for Android users.

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 16:45 IST
