iPhone 17 Pro tipped for major design overhaul- Here’s what we know

iPhone 17 Pro likely to ditch titanium frame and may introduce a new aluminium and glass body.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 07 2025, 10:50 IST
iPhone 17 series launch in 2025: Here’s everything we know so far
iPhone 17 Pro tipped for major design overhaul- Here’s what we know
1/5 In 2025, Apple may make some drastic changes with the iPhone 17 series. While it will come in four models, the standard iPhone 17 and two iPhone 17 Pro models, the iPhone 17 Plus is expected to be replaced with a new iPhone 17 Air. While there are rumours about a slimmer iPhone, it is unsure if the Plus variant will be discontinued entirely. On the other hand, the new generation iPhone may include several upgrades.  (AFP)
iPhone 17 Pro tipped for major design overhaul- Here’s what we know
2/5 The iPhone 17 standard models are expected to support 12GB RAM instead of 8GB RAM in iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This upgrade will significantly improve the iPhone’s performance in comparison to its predecessor. Apart from this, the iPhone 17 series is also expected to be powered by an A19 series chipset with pro models expected to feature TMSC's 2nm process A19 Pro chip. 
iPhone 17 Pro tipped for major design overhaul- Here’s what we know
3/5 The iPhone 17 Pro models will likely feature a 48MP triple camera setup with upgraded sensors. Additionally, Apple may also integrate a 24MP selfie camera for all four models, however, as of now it is unsure.  (AFP)
iPhone 17 Pro tipped for major design overhaul- Here’s what we know
4/5 There are also rumours about iPhone 17 Pro models replacing the volume and action buttons with a new button that may be capable of managing several tasks. Whereas, other design changes or upgrades are kept under the hoods since the launch is a year away.  (Apple)
iPhone 17 Pro tipped for major design overhaul- Here’s what we know
5/5 While we still have a year before the iPhone 17 series launch, experts and analysts are showcasing much enthusiasm about the 2025 iPhone series. As of now, the leaks and rumours about the iPhone 17 are not much, however, we still have a glimpse of what Apple may announce and what other changes could occur.  (Bloomberg)
iPhone 17 Pro tipped for major design overhaul- Here’s what we know
Know how Apple is planning to redesign the iPhone 17 Pro models. (Unsplash)

In recent weeks, we have been hearing several reports surrounding iPhone 17 Pro design changes. Now, why this is considered to be a big step for Apple? Well, for years, the Pro models have been following a similar design profile with a triple camera setup. However, in 2023, Apple introduced the titanium frame, which instantly became a new flagship statement. Now in 2025, Apple is rumoured to experiment with the iPhone 17 Pro design which major changes that may change the entire look and feel of the smartphone. Therefore, know what Apple has planned for the upcoming iPhone 17 series. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: 5 biggest upgrades we expect in 2025

iPhone 17 Pro design overhaul

With the iPhone 17 series, Apple is considering some major design changes, especially for the Pro models. The tipster who goes by the name Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo shared a post (via MacRumors) claiming that the iPhone 17 Pro may consist of a half aluminium and half-glass design. It was highlighted that Apple will include a smooth slope where the camera bump meets the phone's back, providing a better transition, look, and feel to the smartphone. Additionally, iPhone 17 Pro models may also ditch the titanium frame, making it another big design change. If the rumours are to be true, we may experience a major design change, which may or may not be liked by the fans. Therefore, we will have to wait patiently to see what the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max look like in real life. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Air launch in September 2025: Here's how much the thinnest iPhone may cost

iPhone 17 series: Everything we know so far

We previously reported that the iPhone 17 series is getting some major upgrades along with a new iPhone 17 Air model. This year, all iPhone models may come with a 120Hz ProMotion display with Pro models getting a new Face ID technology for narrower Dynamic Island. The iPhone 17 series is expected to feature A19 series chips that may offer improved overall performance. Furthermore, all models may get a 24MP selfie camera which is again a major upgrade after years. To confirm other specifications, we will have to wait until the iPhone 17 series launches in September 2025.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro tipped for a major display upgrade- Here's what we know so far

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 10:50 IST
