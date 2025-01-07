iPhone 17 Pro tipped for major design overhaul- Here’s what we know

In recent weeks, we have been hearing several reports surrounding iPhone 17 Pro design changes. Now, why this is considered to be a big step for Apple? Well, for years, the Pro models have been following a similar design profile with a triple camera setup. However, in 2023, Apple introduced the titanium frame, which instantly became a new flagship statement. Now in 2025, Apple is rumoured to experiment with the iPhone 17 Pro design which major changes that may change the entire look and feel of the smartphone. Therefore, know what Apple has planned for the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17 Pro design overhaul

With the iPhone 17 series, Apple is considering some major design changes, especially for the Pro models. The tipster who goes by the name Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo shared a post (via MacRumors) claiming that the iPhone 17 Pro may consist of a half aluminium and half-glass design. It was highlighted that Apple will include a smooth slope where the camera bump meets the phone's back, providing a better transition, look, and feel to the smartphone. Additionally, iPhone 17 Pro models may also ditch the titanium frame, making it another big design change. If the rumours are to be true, we may experience a major design change, which may or may not be liked by the fans. Therefore, we will have to wait patiently to see what the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max look like in real life.

iPhone 17 series: Everything we know so far

We previously reported that the iPhone 17 series is getting some major upgrades along with a new iPhone 17 Air model. This year, all iPhone models may come with a 120Hz ProMotion display with Pro models getting a new Face ID technology for narrower Dynamic Island. The iPhone 17 series is expected to feature A19 series chips that may offer improved overall performance. Furthermore, all models may get a 24MP selfie camera which is again a major upgrade after years. To confirm other specifications, we will have to wait until the iPhone 17 series launches in September 2025.

