Realme 14 Pro confirmed to launch on January 16 in India: Here’s what to expect

Realme is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated 14 Pro series in India on January 16, with two new models expected: the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. While the company has kept many details under wraps, several key features have already been revealed via a dedicated Flipkart microsite.

Realme 14 Pro Series: Specs and Features (Expected)

The upcoming Realme series will feature a unique colour-changing rear panel, marking a first for the brand. The phones will be available in two striking finishes: Suede Grey and Pearl White. The Suede Grey variant will showcase a premium vegan leather back, while the Pearl White model will feature cold-sensitive technology that shifts to blue hues when temperatures dip below 16°C.

India-exclusive colours will also be introduced, with Jaipur Pink reserved for the Pro model and Bikaner Purple for the Pro+. Both variants will have a circular rear camera module, with a unique triple-camera layout designed like a fidget spinner, adding a fresh design element.

On the photography front, Realme has equipped the 14 Pro series with a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Additional features include an 8MP ultrawide lens and another 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with telephoto capabilities, offering 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom. A 32MP front camera will handle selfies and video calls.

The "MagicGlow Triple Flash" system, designed to improve low-light photography, uses three rear flash units for consistent lighting in all conditions.

Realme has also integrated AI-powered features, such as AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 and the AI HyperRAW Algorithm, to enhance image quality with sharper details and better HDR processing.

Under the hood, the Realme 14 Pro series will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, which the company claims is "two generations ahead" of previous models. The device will feature a 6,000mAh battery, providing solid performance. With 8GB of RAM and Android 15, users can expect a smooth experience right out of the box.

Realme 14 Pro Series: Pricing and Availability

Although official pricing is yet to be confirmed, industry insiders speculate the Realme 14 Pro series will remain in the same price range as the Realme 13 Pro series, which started at Rs. 26,999.