Another update in the works! Apple could release iOS 16.4.1 soon to fix iPhone issues

iOS 16.4.1 could already be in the works and Apple could launch it as soon as next week, according to reports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 05 2023, 14:14 IST
iOS 16.4.1
iOS 16.4.1 could be released as soon as next week.
iOS 16.4.1
iOS 16.4.1 could be released as soon as next week. (Unsplash)

After weeks of anticipation, Apple finally released its iOS 16.4 update which brought a ton of new features to iPhones, in addition to bug fixes and security improvements. Although the new features are a boon for iPhone users, the update has also reportedly caused a few issues on iPhones. It seems like Apple has been taking note of these issues and the next iOS 16.4.1 update is already in the works.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple is already working on the iOS 16.4.1 update and could release it as soon as this week or next week to fix several issues that have been plaguing iPhones since the update.

iOS 16.4 issues

IOS 16.4 not only brought several new features and bug improvements, but it brought along some problems of its own too. Several iPhone users have reported issues with the Weather app where 'Weather Unavailable' notification pops up on the app's widget. Apple has taken a note of this issue as Apple's System Status page lists the Weather app's status as 'slow or unavailable'. Moreover, the iPhone keeps forgetting the saved passwords as well as the Wi-Fi networks, causing users to reenter the credentials.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Battery and heating up issues have plagued iPhones since iOS 16 was first rolled out and it has not been fixed as of yet. Things have gotten worse for some iPhone users and some have reported reduced battery performance on Apple Community Forums.

iOS 17 update

It should be noted that the iOS 16.4.1 update could be just a minor update, bringing only bug fixes and system improvements and not any major features. This could be due to the ongoing development of iOS 17 which is already in the works and is scheduled to release at the WWDC 2023 which starts at June 9.

According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the iOS 17 update will bring some ‘nice to have' features. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman revealed that Apple originally intended iOS 17 to be a ‘tuneup release'. But Apple has now changed its strategy regarding the iOS 17 update, which has been codenamed Dawn, and it will now arrive with several new features.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 14:01 IST
Mobile News
