iPhone 15 Pro set to be much lighter and yet flaunt a long battery life - 2 reasons why

The iPhone 15 series launch is just around the corner, but the leaks and rumors are showing no signs of slowing down. So, far we know quite a bit about what the upcoming smartphones could look like, but now a new leak has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will get a big battery boost. According to the report, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to get a longer battery life. While this, in itself would not have been a big news given battery improvements are expected in each new generation, this time, the longer battery life comes even as the smartphone itself gets lighter.

Over the years, iPhones have become bigger and heavier to accommodate larger batteries to provide enough fuel to sustain high-demanding hardware. However, this year, the iPhones are likely lighter in weight yet they have not compromised on their battery performance. As per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the expected titanium frame for the Pro models will result in about a 10 percent reduction in weight. However, the new 3nm A17 Bionic chipset is expected to offer such a remarkable performance optimization that it increases the battery life significantly. Also read: iPhone 15 Pro Max to remain the highest-end iPhone; iPhone 15 Ultra likely not coming

iPhone 15 Pro models to flaunt a lighter frame

The combination of these two factors can make the iPhone 15 Pro models a lucrative proposition for those who prefer their smartphones to be lightweight but do not want a compromise on the battery life. But this is not all that the Pro models might be featuring this year.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Pro models can also feature a programmable Action button, that is touted to replace the ‘mute switch'. Additionally, they can also feature the USB Type-C charging port, but with faster charging speeds compared to the non-Pro models. Further, they are expected to get thinner bezels and a slightly more curved display.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also expected to get a periscope zoom lens that can allow 5x to 6x optical zoom - some have even hinted at 10x. However, this upgrade will not be available for the iPhone 15 Pro model this year. Also read: iPhone 15 dummy models reveal exciting features ahead of Apple event 2023

However, all of this is going to come at a steep price. Some reports have claimed that the prices for the Pro models can be hiked this year. The iPhone 15 Pro can start from $1,099 while the iPhone 15 Pro Max can start from $1199 or $1299. The hike is anything between $100 to $200.

Do note, that all the information provided here is based on leaks and rumors, so take it with a pinch of salt. You will find out what the iPhone 15 series really features at the Apple event scheduled for September 12.