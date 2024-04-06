Apple iPhone 15 discount price is now live on Amazon: Check the offer

Apple iPhone 15 sees a significant discount on Amazon. Originally priced at Rs. 79,900.00, the iPhone 15 is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 72,690, offering customers a generous 9 pct discount.

About iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 boasts innovative features and cutting-edge technology, making it one of the most coveted smartphones in the market. Equipped with a powerful A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 offers seamless performance and impressive speed. Its 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto lens ensures stunning photography, while the dynamic island feature keeps users informed and connected.

Also read: Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Exclusive Offers and Deals

In addition to the price drop, customers can take advantage of various exclusive offers and deals when purchasing the iPhone 15 on Amazon. Eligible credit card holders can enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 6,000.00 through bank offers, making the iPhone 15 more accessible than ever. Furthermore, customers can opt for convenient EMI options, with no-cost EMI available on selected credit cards, providing flexibility in payment.

Partner offers further sweeten the deal, with incentives such as Rs. 250 Amazon Pay cashback for switching to Flash.co. Additionally, customers can maximize savings by trading in their old devices, with discounts of up to Rs. 32,900.00 available with exchange offers.

The iPhone 15 is equipped with advanced features, including a 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto capability, enabling users to capture stunning photos with incredible detail. The device also boasts next-generation portrait capabilities, allowing for enhanced depth and color in portrait shots. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 delivers unparalleled performance and efficiency, ensuring seamless multitasking and all-day battery life.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own the Apple iPhone 15 at a discounted price and experience the pinnacle of mobile technology. Upgrade to the iPhone 15 today and enjoy a host of exclusive offers and deals available only on Amazon.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!