Apple iPhone 15 got off to a hot start, but there was a bug, says Mark Gurman

Apple debuted the iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event on September 12 and opened the pre-orders for the devices on September 15. The Cupertino-based tech giant kicked off the deliveries of its newest iPhones on September 22, and since then these devices have been flying off the shelves, so much so that there are now waiting times for specific models. However, those lucky few who were able to get their hands on the iPhone 15 series ran into a new issue that was rendering their devices unusable in certain conditions.

Here's what caused the issue.

iPhone 15 series: New bug breaks the iPhone experience

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that while the new iPhones are in high demand right now, users are also running into trouble when trying to set up their new iPhone 15. The issue pops up when a user tries to set up the iPhone 15 and chooses the option to restore data from an old iPhone. For the unaware, the iPhone offers several ways to switch over your data to the new device - from an existing iPhone, PC/Mac, and Android phone.

While it is a fairly straightforward process, the bug has rendered the iPhone 15 series unusable for many. It could be a stumbling block for those who are new to the Apple ecosystem and aren't yet familiar with the workings of iOS. Fortunately, Apple has been keeping an eye on this issue and has already rolled out an update, iOS 17.0.2, to tackle the same.

When trying to set up our new iPhone 15, we at HT Tech noticed the update already being live during the setup process, and it took just a few moments to install it. After updating the device, the process worked like a charm with no complications.

Cause

It is unclear whether the experience-breaking bug was an issue caused by the new iPhone 15 series or the iOS 17, which was rolled out on September 18. No other iPhone has reported an issue with the update since it was introduced with many new features for iPhones.

