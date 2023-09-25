Icon

Apple iPhone 15 got off to a hot start, but there was a bug, says Mark Gurman

iPhone 15 users are running into a new bug during the initial setup process that is rendering their devices inoperable, but Apple has already rolled out a fix for it, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 07:58 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 done and dusted, check what is likely coming in iPhone 16
iPhone 15
1/11 Exciting rumors surround the iPhone 16 already - solid-state buttons, larger displays, under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, and the potential for a port-less iPhone 16 Ultra model.   (Apple)
iPhone 15
2/11 1. Dynamic Island Standard: Building on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island is now a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, enhancing user interactions and multitasking capabilities.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
3/11 2. USB Type-C Port: Apple has bid farewell to its proprietary lightning connector, opting for a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards for charging and connectivity.  (Apple)
image caption
4/11 3. Action Button and Titanium Frame: Notable design changes include the introduction of the action button and a titanium frame, enhancing both aesthetics and durability. (Apple)
iPhone 15
5/11 4. Periscope Camera: The iPhone 15 series introduces a periscope camera, likely improving zoom capabilities and overall photography experiences. (Apple)
image caption
6/11 Now, let's delve into the rumored upgrades expected in the iPhone 16: 1. Solid-State Buttons: While the iPhone 15 series retained physical volume buttons, it's rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will introduce haptic solid-state buttons, replacing the physical volume buttons for a sleeker design. (Apple)
image caption
7/11  2. Bigger Displays: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that even bigger iPhones will come next year. Apple may continue its trend of larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a massive 6.9-inch display.  (Apple)
image caption
8/11 3. Under-Display Face ID: Apple is considering incorporating under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the need for a notch or visible sensors for a cleaner, full-screen design, possibly arriving in 2024. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple may introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024.   (Apple)
image caption
9/11 4. Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering faster data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, promising improved connectivity performance.  (Apple)
image caption
10/11 5. Port-Less iPhone 16 Ultra: There's speculation that the iPhone 16 Ultra may eliminate the USB Type-C port entirely, further simplifying the design. Additionally, this model might feature a faster processor and enhanced camera capabilities.  (Apple)
image caption
11/11 6. Potential New iPhone Lineup: Some reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Ultra could be a completely new addition to the lineup, distinct from the existing four models, offering unique features and capabilities. (Apple)
iPhone 15
View all Images
iPhone 15’s bug leaves the device unusable if the user decides to switch over data from another iPhone. (AFP)

Apple debuted the iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event on September 12 and opened the pre-orders for the devices on September 15. The Cupertino-based tech giant kicked off the deliveries of its newest iPhones on September 22, and since then these devices have been flying off the shelves, so much so that there are now waiting times for specific models. However, those lucky few who were able to get their hands on the iPhone 15 series ran into a new issue that was rendering their devices unusable in certain conditions.

Here's what caused the issue.

iPhone 15 series: New bug breaks the iPhone experience

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that while the new iPhones are in high demand right now, users are also running into trouble when trying to set up their new iPhone 15. The issue pops up when a user tries to set up the iPhone 15 and chooses the option to restore data from an old iPhone. For the unaware, the iPhone offers several ways to switch over your data to the new device - from an existing iPhone, PC/Mac, and Android phone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While it is a fairly straightforward process, the bug has rendered the iPhone 15 series unusable for many. It could be a stumbling block for those who are new to the Apple ecosystem and aren't yet familiar with the workings of iOS. Fortunately, Apple has been keeping an eye on this issue and has already rolled out an update, iOS 17.0.2, to tackle the same.

When trying to set up our new iPhone 15, we at HT Tech noticed the update already being live during the setup process, and it took just a few moments to install it. After updating the device, the process worked like a charm with no complications.

Cause

It is unclear whether the experience-breaking bug was an issue caused by the new iPhone 15 series or the iOS 17, which was rolled out on September 18. No other iPhone has reported an issue with the update since it was introduced with many new features for iPhones.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 07:57 IST
Home Mobile News Apple iPhone 15 got off to a hot start, but there was a bug, says Mark Gurman
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
E-sports
League of Legends, other esports join Asian Games in competition for the first time
Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
GTA
Waiting for GTA 6? Play GTA trilogy for FREE while you wait! Know how to get it online
GTA
GTA 6: Big upgrade could be coming to Police AI and Wanted system; Know what’s changing
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon