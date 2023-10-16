Apple may announce new iPads this week!

Despite Apple's silence regarding its new generation of iPads, tipsters have given us a hint of what may be packed into the new iPad mini, iPad Pro, and its entry-level iPad. However, the launch date for the iPad has not yet been revealed by the company, but analysts believe that the announcement may take place this week and the event will be solely based on the upcoming iPad models. Know all about the Apple iPad announcements here.

Rumoured specs and launch date of iPad, iPad Pro and iPad mini

According to a Supercharged report. Apple may be holding a media briefing later this week to discuss its new iPad models. The launch date is rumoured to be October 17, 2023, which is actually tomorrow. This year, on the iPad, iPad Pro and iPad mini, we may see an Apple Silicon chip upgrade along with some new features, but there will likely be no tinkering with the overall design.

The iPad Pro may get an upgrade from the M1 chip to the M2 Chip for improved performance. The next-generation iPad mini is rumoured to feature an A16 Bionic chip, which would be a modest upgrade over the current A15 Bionic chip. The entry level Apple iPad last year received some major upgrades in terms of display, thin bezels, new colors and a Touch ID. This year, the iPad may get a boost from the A14 Bionic chip to the A16 Bionic chip. According to a 9To5Mac report. the new iPad mini will have a new display controller to address the jelly scrolling issue that affects current-generation iPad minis.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

As of now, Apple has not given any official statement about the launch date for its iPad or its specs. We'll have to wait till Apple shares anything about its new devices. The company is always big with its new launches and for its iPads, they might have planned something unique to introduce their devices. The above-mentioned specs and launch date are based on rumours and speculation and we have to wait until the product launch to confirm the upgrades.