Icon

Apple may announce new iPads this week!

In some good news for fans, Apple may launch its new generation of iPads! Check iPad models, specs, launch date, etc here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 12:38 IST
Icon
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen
Apple's new generation iPad models may launch this week! Know what’s coming ( HT Tech)
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen
Apple's new generation iPad models may launch this week! Know what’s coming ( HT Tech)

Despite Apple's silence regarding its new generation of iPads, tipsters have given us a hint of what may be packed into the new iPad mini, iPad Pro, and its entry-level iPad. However, the launch date for the iPad has not yet been revealed by the company, but analysts believe that the announcement may take place this week and the event will be solely based on the upcoming iPad models. Know all about the Apple iPad announcements here.

Rumoured specs and launch date of iPad, iPad Pro and iPad mini

According to a Supercharged report. Apple may be holding a media briefing later this week to discuss its new iPad models. The launch date is rumoured to be October 17, 2023, which is actually tomorrow. This year, on the iPad, iPad Pro and iPad mini, we may see an Apple Silicon chip upgrade along with some new features, but there will likely be no tinkering with the overall design.

The iPad Pro may get an upgrade from the M1 chip to the M2 Chip for improved performance. The next-generation iPad mini is rumoured to feature an A16 Bionic chip, which would be a modest upgrade over the current A15 Bionic chip. The entry level Apple iPad last year received some major upgrades in terms of display, thin bezels, new colors and a Touch ID. This year, the iPad may get a boost from the A14 Bionic chip to the A16 Bionic chip. According to a 9To5Mac report. the new iPad mini will have a new display controller to address the jelly scrolling issue that affects current-generation iPad minis.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As of now, Apple has not given any official statement about the launch date for its iPad or its specs. We'll have to wait till Apple shares anything about its new devices. The company is always big with its new launches and for its iPads, they might have planned something unique to introduce their devices. The above-mentioned specs and launch date are based on rumours and speculation and we have to wait until the product launch to confirm the upgrades.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 12:38 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Apple may announce new iPads this week!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Microsoft
Microsoft spent 2 years trying to buy Activision Blizzard. For Xbox CEO, that was the easy part
Geoguessr
Where am I? Gaming whizzes put geography on the map
Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon