iPhone SE 4 and these 4 new iPhone models to launch this year: Here’s what to expect

Apple is preparing to introduce five new iPhones this year, bringing updates across different price segments. The lineup includes a refreshed iPhone SE and four iPhone 17 models, each with notable changes.

iPhone SE 4

The next-generation iPhone SE is expected to receive major updates, moving away from its traditional design. The Home Button will be removed, making way for an edge-to-edge OLED display with a notch. It will incorporate features from the iPhone 16 series, including:

A18 chip

8GB of RAM

Support for Apple Intelligence

48MP primary camera

USB-C port

Apple is also expected to introduce its first in-house 5G modem with this model. These changes could make the iPhone SE 4 a strong competitor in the budget segment.

iPhone 17 Air

Apple is making changes to its standard lineup by discontinuing the iPhone Plus variant and replacing it with the iPhone 17 Air. This model will share similarities with the iPhone 17 but will focus on a sleeker design. It will feature an A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a high-refresh-rate display.

It is expected to be the slimmest iPhone yet and may have a unique display size positioned between the two Pro models. Apple's proprietary 5G modem is also likely to be part of this device.

iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro will maintain a 6.3-inch display but will introduce design changes, including an aluminium frame instead of titanium and a redesigned larger camera module. Internally, it will include:

A19 Pro chip

12GB of RAM

Qualcomm's 5G modem

The rear camera system is expected to receive improvements, along with an upgrade to the front camera, which will now feature a 24MP sensor across all iPhone 17 models.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will build on the Pro model's features while offering a larger battery. There are reports suggesting a smaller Dynamic Island, but details remain unclear. Apple may also introduce camera enhancements specific to this model, though concrete details are yet to emerge.

iPhone 17

Rounding out the lineup, the standard iPhone 17 will include:

24MP front camera

A19 chip

8GB of RAM

6.1-inch display

This model will compete with both the iPhone 17 Air and the more affordable iPhone SE 4. Further details are expected as the launch date approaches.