iPhone SE 4 and these 4 new iPhone models to launch this year: Here’s what to expect

Apple plans to launch five new iPhones in 2025, bringing design changes, performance upgrades, and new features. Here’s what to expect from each model.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 11 2025, 12:41 IST
Icon
iPhone SE 4 vs Pixel 9a: Which mid-ranger you should buy in 2025
upcoming iPhones 2025
1/5 Design and display: This year, the iPhone SE 4 and Pixel 9a are both likely to get a major design revamp. While the iPhone SE 4 may look similar to the iPhone 14, the Pixel 9a may get a new camera module. For display, the new SE model may feature a 6.1 OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, whereas the Pixel 9a may come with a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.  (Majin Bu/ X)
upcoming iPhones 2025
2/5 Performance: The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by the A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM. On the other hand, the Pixel 9a is likely to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip paired with 8GB RAM. The iPhone may run on iOS 18.4 update, Whereas, Pixel 9a will run on Android 15. (OnLeaks)
upcoming iPhones 2025
3/5 Camera: The iPhone SE 4 will come with a single rear camera setup that may offer a 48MP resolution. On the other hand, the Pixel 9a may feature a dual camera setup that will likely feature a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Therefore, both smartphones may offer a promising camera experience.   (Majin Bu/ X)
upcoming iPhones 2025
4/5 Battery: The iPhone SE 4 will likely be backed by a 3279 mAh battery, however, with an A18 chip the smartphone may offer a promising battery life. For Pixel 9a, Google may offer a 5,100 mAh battery which looks quite impressive and may offer a better battery life as well.  (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
upcoming iPhones 2025
5/5 Price: In terms of pricing both models are expected to launch under Rs.50000 in India. However, we may have to wait until March or April to confirm what Apple and Google have planned for their affordable smartphones.  (Sonny Dickson/X)
upcoming iPhones 2025
icon View all Images
Apple will release five new iPhone models in 2025 with exciting features and design upgrades. (REUTERS)

Apple is preparing to introduce five new iPhones this year, bringing updates across different price segments. The lineup includes a refreshed iPhone SE and four iPhone 17 models, each with notable changes.

iPhone SE 4

The next-generation iPhone SE is expected to receive major updates, moving away from its traditional design. The Home Button will be removed, making way for an edge-to-edge OLED display with a notch. It will incorporate features from the iPhone 16 series, including:

More about Apple iPhone SE 4
Apple iPhone SE 4
  • White
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.1 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications
  • A18 chip
  • 8GB of RAM
  • Support for Apple Intelligence
  • 48MP primary camera
  • USB-C port

Apple is also expected to introduce its first in-house 5G modem with this model. These changes could make the iPhone SE 4 a strong competitor in the budget segment.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Official iPhone SE 4 renders leaked by case maker Spigen confirm key details

iPhone 17 Air

Apple is making changes to its standard lineup by discontinuing the iPhone Plus variant and replacing it with the iPhone 17 Air. This model will share similarities with the iPhone 17 but will focus on a sleeker design. It will feature an A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a high-refresh-rate display.

It is expected to be the slimmest iPhone yet and may have a unique display size positioned between the two Pro models. Apple's proprietary 5G modem is also likely to be part of this device.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Know which smartphone is more powerful

iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro will maintain a 6.3-inch display but will introduce design changes, including an aluminium frame instead of titanium and a redesigned larger camera module. Internally, it will include:

  • A19 Pro chip
  • 12GB of RAM
  • Qualcomm's 5G modem

The rear camera system is expected to receive improvements, along with an upgrade to the front camera, which will now feature a 24MP sensor across all iPhone 17 models.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may get OneUI 7 by end of March- Here's what we know

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will build on the Pro model's features while offering a larger battery. There are reports suggesting a smaller Dynamic Island, but details remain unclear. Apple may also introduce camera enhancements specific to this model, though concrete details are yet to emerge.

iPhone 17

Rounding out the lineup, the standard iPhone 17 will include:

  • 24MP front camera
  • A19 chip
  • 8GB of RAM
  • 6.1-inch display

This model will compete with both the iPhone 17 Air and the more affordable iPhone SE 4. Further details are expected as the launch date approaches.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Feb, 12:41 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone SE 4 and these 4 new iPhone models to launch this year: Here’s what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations
GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025
Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage
GTA 6 Online

PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets