Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, and Samay Raina, the creator of the popular online parody roast show India's Got Talent, have sparked outrage among netizens over remarks deemed culturally disrespectful on the show. The controversy has triggered a wave of reactions, with many expressing their anger online. Users on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram are vowing to unsubscribe from the YouTuber's channel.

While we can't tell you whom to subscribe or unsubscribe from, it's worth noting that even after unsubscribing, videos from that channel may still appear in your recommendations. If you want to completely stop receiving video suggestions from a specific YouTube channel, here's what you need to do:

How to stop channel recommendations on desktop

Look for a YouTube video from the channel you no longer want to see recommendations from (has to be present on homepage). If a video from that channel appears on your homepage, tap Don't recommend this channel. If you don't see any videos from the channel, refresh your homepage multiple times until one appears, or wait until the next time you see a video from the specific channel. Tap on the three-dot menu next to the video title. Select Don't recommend channel. YouTube will confirm that videos from this channel will no longer be recommended. If you change your mind, you can tap Undo.

YouTube will now stop showing videos from this channel on your homepage. However, do note that videos from this channel may still appear in YouTube search results.

How to stop channel recommendations on mobile devices (Android and iOS)

Open the YouTube app on iOS or Android. Find the recommended video on your home page. Below the thumbnail, tap the three-dot menu and select Don't recommend channel.

Can you block a YouTube channel?

At present, there is no official way to block a channel completely—this feature is only available for YouTube Kids. However, there are unofficial methods, including Chrome extensions like BlockTube, which can help with this.

