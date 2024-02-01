Icon

Apple tops India smartphone market in revenue share in 2023; Samsung in volumes: Counterpoint

iPhone maker Apple led India market with highest revenue in 2023 for the first time while Samsung topped the chart in terms of sales volume.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Feb 01 2024, 07:43 IST
Icon
Apple
iPhone maker Apple led India generated highest revenue in 2023 (unsplash)
Apple
iPhone maker Apple led India generated highest revenue in 2023 (unsplash)

iPhone maker Apple led India market with highest revenue in 2023 for the first time while Samsung topped the chart in terms of sales volume, market research firm Counterpoint Research said on Wednesday.

While India's smartphone shipments remained flat in 2023 at 152 million units, Samsung and Chinese mobile phone makers Vivo and Oppo were able to grow their shares, according to Counterpoint's Monthly India Smartphone Tracker report.

"Apple's focus on India is also aiding the trend, with the brand surpassing the 10-million-unit mark in shipments and capturing the top position in revenue in a calendar year for the first time, propelled by robust demand for both its latest and older iPhones.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

"The opening of own retail stores and increasing focus on large-format retail through regular promotions contributed to increased offline shipments," Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research Shubham Singh said.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Vivo followed Samsung with 17 per cent market share in terms of volume.

"The first half of the year was challenging due to ongoing macroeconomic turbulence leading to low demand and an inventory build-up. The market started recovering in the second half of the year supported by 5G upgrades and better-than-expected festive sales," the report said.

Market share of Chinese smartphone players Xioami slipped to third spot from top position in volume market share. The company's market share fell to 16.5 per cent in 2023 from 20.3 per cent a year ago.

The Indian smartphone market in the December 2023 quarter, however, grew by 25 per cent on a year-on-year basis on account growth in the premium segment and 5G upgrades.

"India's smartphone market grew in Q4 2023 after declining for a year. The elongated festive season further aided this growth, as the availability of steep discounts, easy financing schemes and lucrative promotions boosted demand," Counterpoint Research Senior Research Analyst Shilpi Jain said.

She said 5G smartphone shipment share crossed 52 per cent in 2023 with 66 per cent growth on a YoY basis.

"The last quarter (October-December) exited the market with healthy inventory levels compared to last year, setting the right tone for growth for next year. We believe the market will grow by 5 per cent YoY next year driven by premiumization, diffusion of 5G in lower price bands and better macroeconomic conditions," Jain said.

In the December 2023 quarter, Xiaomi held top position with 18.3 per cent share while Vivo is estimated to be in second spot with 17.3 per cent share, followed by Samsung with 16.8 per cent share, Realme 11.5 per cent and Oppo 9.5 per cent share.

Smartphone makers have increased focus on premium devices, which has been driving growth in their business.

The premium segment, devices priced above 30,000, witnessed a 64 per cent YoY growth in 2023 driven by easy financing schemes, which resulted in consumers jumping price bands to purchase higher-priced smartphones.

"One out of every three smartphones was purchased through financing in 2023," the report said.

Counterpoint expects foldable smartphones will also become more popular in the premium segment as more companies come up with foldable devices.

"We believe that foldable shipments will cross the 1-million milestone in 2024," the report said.

Counterpoint expects a growing trend of audio-video enhancements in smartphones, powered by features like dolby atmos, dolby vision and dolby vision recording in 2024.

OnePlus grew by 33 per cent YoY in 2023 driven by offline expansion and better product portfolio in the affordable premium segment which comprises devices in the price range of 30,000-45,000.

Transsion brands grew by 31 per cent YoY mainly driven by a hybrid channel strategy, focus on bringing premium features to the affordable segment and strong presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The only home-grown smartphone brand Lava grew by 36 per cent. Google and Motorola grew by 111 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

Also read other top stories today:

Brain Chip Implanted! A lucky individual has become the first human to receive a brain implant from Elon Musk's Neuralink, marking a step toward being able to steer computers with our minds. Is that the right way to go? Find out out here

Bad news for Apple! Influential technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo warned that the company is expecting lower demand for iPhone 15 and the upcoming iPhone 16 in 2024. Know all about it here

Samsung Woos China with Ernie Bot! Samsung will feature Baidu Inc.'s Ernie Bot as a key attraction of its new Galaxy S24 smartphone series in China. Dive in here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Feb, 07:43 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Apple tops India smartphone market in revenue share in 2023; Samsung in volumes: Counterpoint
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI tips
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot hotspots in Vikendi - strategize your game landings for success
Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map reportedly LEAKED by Rockstar Games employee! Know how it will look
GTA 6
GTA 6 unmasked? The undercover cop twist that could redefine Grand Theft Auto VI's Narrative
GTA Online
GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon