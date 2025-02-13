So far, if you wanted to watch Apple TV+ Originals, you needed an Apple device with the Apple TV app installed or a TV with support for the app, in order to subscribe to the service and start watching shows. But now, after years of exclusivity, Apple has finally brought the Apple TV app to Android mobile devices. This includes support for phones, tablets, and foldables. Apple says the Apple TV app for Android has been built from the ground up to offer a familiar and intuitive user interface. And the best part is that users can subscribe to Apple TV+ and the MLS Season Pass using their Google Play account on Android mobile devices and Google TV. The app is available across the world, and here are all the details you need to know about it.

Also Read: Rockstar Games surprises fans with official ‘Discord server' featuring exclusive GTA 6 channel and updates

Free Trial And Subscription

To make it easier to get into the Apple TV experience, Apple is offering a seven-day free trial for users to explore Apple TV+ and discover its Originals. This makes it more convenient to subscribe to Apple TV+ directly from the Apple TV app on Android.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

What You Get with Apple TV+

With an Apple TV+ subscription, you get access to a vast library of shows, including Severance, Slow Horses, The Morning Show, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, Palm Royale, Masters of the Air, and Ted Lasso. Additionally, Apple TV+ offers original films such as Wolfs, The Instigators, The Family Plan, Killers of the Flower Moon, CODA, and more.

Users can also subscribe to the MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app, granting access to every MLS match in one dedicated location, with no blackouts, exclusive content, in-depth analysis, and more.

Apple TV+ is also the home of Friday Night Baseball.

How To Get Access To The Apple TV App On Android

Getting the Apple TV app on Android is similar to how you would download any other app on Google Play. Just follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android phone, tablet, or foldable. Tap on the search option and enter "Apple TV." Select the Apple TV app from the search results. Tap the Install button to download and install the app. Once installed, open the app and choose to start the seven-day free trial to explore Apple TV+ or if you're already subscribed, simply sign in using your Apple ID.

In India, Apple TV+ subscription costs ₹99 per month.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge spotted on GeekBench- Know about its processor, RAM, and more