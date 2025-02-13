Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

After years of waiting, the Apple TV app is now on Android. Here’s what you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Feb 13 2025, 11:36 IST
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Apple TV is now available to download via the Google Play Store. (Apple)

So far, if you wanted to watch Apple TV+ Originals, you needed an Apple device with the Apple TV app installed or a TV with support for the app, in order to subscribe to the service and start watching shows. But now, after years of exclusivity, Apple has finally brought the Apple TV app to Android mobile devices. This includes support for phones, tablets, and foldables. Apple says the Apple TV app for Android has been built from the ground up to offer a familiar and intuitive user interface. And the best part is that users can subscribe to Apple TV+ and the MLS Season Pass using their Google Play account on Android mobile devices and Google TV. The app is available across the world, and here are all the details you need to know about it.

Also Read: Rockstar Games surprises fans with official ‘Discord server' featuring exclusive GTA 6 channel and updates

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹51,999Original price:₹59,900
Buy now

Free Trial And Subscription

To make it easier to get into the Apple TV experience, Apple is offering a seven-day free trial for users to explore Apple TV+ and discover its Originals. This makes it more convenient to subscribe to Apple TV+ directly from the Apple TV app on Android.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

What You Get with Apple TV+

With an Apple TV+ subscription, you get access to a vast library of shows, including Severance, Slow Horses, The Morning Show, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, Palm Royale, Masters of the Air, and Ted Lasso. Additionally, Apple TV+ offers original films such as Wolfs, The Instigators, The Family Plan, Killers of the Flower Moon, CODA, and more.

Users can also subscribe to the MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app, granting access to every MLS match in one dedicated location, with no blackouts, exclusive content, in-depth analysis, and more.

Apple TV+ is also the home of Friday Night Baseball.

How To Get Access To The Apple TV App On Android

Getting the Apple TV app on Android is similar to how you would download any other app on Google Play. Just follow these steps:

  1. Open the Google Play Store on your Android phone, tablet, or foldable.
  2. Tap on the search option and enter "Apple TV."
  3. Select the Apple TV app from the search results.
  4. Tap the Install button to download and install the app.
  5. Once installed, open the app and choose to start the seven-day free trial to explore Apple TV+ or if you're already subscribed, simply sign in using your Apple ID.

In India, Apple TV+ subscription costs 99 per month.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge spotted on GeekBench- Know about its processor, RAM, and more

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 11:36 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 PC release

GTA 6 PC release teased by Take-Two CEO, hints at future launch after console debut
5 PC games

5 PC games to play in 2025: From Warframe, and Baldur's Gate 3 to Black Myth: Wukong and more
GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO addresses AI, violence concerns, development timeline, and release speculations
GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets