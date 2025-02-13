Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge spotted on GeekBench- Know about its processor, RAM, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch in the coming months with an ultra-slim design and powerful features. Samsung has already previewed the smartphone design during the Galaxy S25 series launch and now fans are eager to get their hands on this new innovation. While tipsters have been quite active in sharing every possible detail about Galaxy S25 Edge, the smartphone has finally started to appear on certifications and listing websites, giving us more idea about its specifications. Recently, the Galaxy S25 Edge was spotted on the Geekbench database that showcased the smartphone's performance scores, here's what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge spotted on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge recently appeared on the Geekbench database with model number SM-S937B. The smartphone was spotted to be powered by a Qualcomm ARMv8 octa-core processor which managed to score 2,806 points in single-core testing and 8,416 on multi-core testing. Additionally, the base CPU core clocked at 3.53GHz, 4.47GHz at two performance cores, and 3.53GHz at six efficiency cores. This score highlights that the Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with some customisations. The smartphone also had 10.69GB of RAM which will likely be marketed as 12GB RAM and it will run on Android 15.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be 5.84mm thick which is slimmer than the previously rumoured thickness of 6.4mm. The smartphone will come with a dual camera setup along with an armour aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The camera may include a 200MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the smartphone is rumoured to feature a 3900mAh battery which is smaller than other Galaxy S25 series models. Apart from specs, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch in April. However, Samsung has yet to reveal an official launch date. Therefore, we will have to wait a little more to know the idea behind Galaxy S25 Edge and what it will offer to the audience.

