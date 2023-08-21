Apple Watch 9 set to launch during the Apple event

We are very close to the launch of the new iPhone 15 series. There are various leaks which surround the new generation of iPhones. However, we have got some more information on the launch of the Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2. Tipsters are expecting that the latest smartwatch may also launch in the upcoming Apple event with the latest iPhones.

Apple Watch 9 launch date

According to a Tom's Guide report, Most of the previous smartwatches by Apple have been released in September. It has become Apple's trend to launch all its new major products in September. It is now rumoured that Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2 will also be launching in September at the Apple event with the new iPhone 15 series. As per previous leaks, it is expected the Apple event will happen on September 12, however, no confirmation has been announced by the company.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that the upcoming watch series might not get a massive upgrade as Apple has planned for the Apple Watch X.

Rumoured Apple Watch 9 specs

As per Tom's Guide report, the S9 processor which is based on an A15 chip is expected to improve the performance of Apple Watch 9. Reports also add that it will improve the battery life including for the Ultra 2. MacRumors also reported that the watchOS subsystem will have a Bluetooth database, however, every smartwatch has Bluetooth so this will not come as a shock for Apple Watch users. Now it's a matter of time before we'll get to experience the new watch series and the new smartwatch.

While Apple is getting ready to launch its new watch, check what it rolled out last year.

Apple Watch Ultra specs

The smartwatch featured a 1.92-inch display with 2000 nits peak brightness. It supported the watchOS 9.0 with the Apple S8 chipset. The smartwatch features Bluetooth version 5.3 and Wi-Fi 802.11. Its smart features include accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, SpO2, VO2max, body temperature and more. The smartwatch is backed with a Li-Ion 542 mAh battery for lasting performance. It is waterproof and as well as swimming-proof to keep your fitness tracking going at all times.