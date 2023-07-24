As Z Flip 5 launch nears, here is what Samsung has gone and done

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 approaches, new leaks and upgrades have surfaced about these upcoming foldable smartphones. The latest leak suggests that Samsung may have an additional cover widget for the Flip 5's MultiStar good lock module. This new upgrade may feature a new cover widget and functionality.

Earlier, Android Police stated that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a bigger cover display. Comparing the Flip 4's 1.9" outer screen, rumours hint that the Flip 5 will support an impressive 3.26-inch display. Although full-blown apps may not work on the cover screen, Samsung and Google are reportedly working on their apps to maximize the extra screen space.

About good lock's MultiStar module

The Multistar good lock is a feature that enables users to customize their multitasking features such as multi-window screen zoom, the ability to focus on both apps in multi-window mode, enable/disable the Pop-up view action, and more on their Galaxy phone. Although this feature might not be that useful, but this update also highlights that Samsung may introduce cover widgets for the Flip 5.

According to an Android Police report. there will be an additional cover widget which has not been revealed by the company yet. We might see the widget on the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event along with other rumoured widgets such as weather, flight boarding pass, calendar, call history, battery level of connected devices, and incoming messages.

Another foldable smartphone such as Motorola Razr+ also offers a big cover screen, but you can't run applications or any other functions from the cover, but you can play games on the cover screen. Now, with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, we will able to witness what the cover screen will offer and what features it will allow.

If you are a Galaxy user and looking for MultiStar Update, you can download it from the Galaxy Store.