Astonishing bargain! Don't miss this iPhone deal at just £128 on Amazon

In an extraordinary deal offered by Amazon, you have a chance to get an iPhone 8 at just £128. Here’s how.
Here is a crazy deal to grab an iPhone at an affordable price. All thanks to a tempting deal available on Amazon which lets you buy an iPhone for under £130. Yes, this is true! The deal is exclusively available on iPhone 8 which comes with a classic touch ID and vintage look of the iPhone. Read on to know all about this remarkable deal on the iPhone 8.
iPhone 8 price cut on Amazon
It must be noted that during the launch, the iPhone 8 was released at a starting price of £699 for the 64GB model. Currently, Amazon has marked it at an insanely low price of just £128. Wondering how? Well, this is because this iPhone comes as a refurbished device.
This means this pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified vendors before being listed for sale. It is also eligible for a replacement or refund within 1-Year of receipt if it does not work as expected. Amazon also says that it is in "Excellent condition". It shows no signs of cosmetic damage visible from a distance of 30 centimetres. However, accessories may not be original but will be compatible and fully functional. And, it may come in a generic box.
iPhone 8: What does it have to offer
Launched back in 2017, the iPhone 8 features an all-glass back and front, with an aluminium frame. It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is powered by the A11 Bionic chipset. The cameras on iPhone 8 Plus are custom tuned for the ultimate AR experience. Each camera is individually calibrated, with gyroscopes and accelerometers for accurate motion tracking.
For photography, the iPhone 8 has a single 12MP camera at the back and can shoot 4K video at 60fps. It also has a 7MP front-facing camera that supports portrait mode and has Retina flash. The best part is that it supports the latest iOS 16 update.
