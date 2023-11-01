Icon

Asus ROG Phone 8 could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Check everything we know

Early leaks of Asus ROG Phone 8 suggest that it might feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Know what tipsters say.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 01 2023, 14:10 IST
Icon
The Asus ROG Phone 8 may be launched earlier than expected.
The Asus ROG Phone 8 may be launched earlier than expected. (Asus)
The Asus ROG Phone 8 may be launched earlier than expected.
The Asus ROG Phone 8 may be launched earlier than expected. (Asus)

It has just been six months since the launch of the Asus ROG Phone 7 and the rumors about the 8th generation have already started taking a toll. Tisperts are claiming that the Asus ROG Phone 8 may be launched earlier than its predecessor and it might come with an upgraded processor. While the launch date has not been revealed, a teaser about the new Asus ROG smartphone has been shared on social media platforms. Know what the tipsters have to say.

Asus ROG Phone 8 rumors

A tipster named Abhishek Yadav shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying that the Asus ROG Phone 8 may feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The same information was also shared by several other small tipsters, which has now increased the excitement among the fans. The latest rumour also claims that Asus has already started the development of the 8th generation of the ROG Phone.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 recently launched in April and just a few months later, the leaks around the ROG Phone 8 have started to circulate. No more information about the phone has been revealed yet. However, it might receive some tweaks from its predecessors and one major upgrade would be the processor if this leak comes out to be true. To have a better understanding of what may come with Asus ROG Phone 8, let's take a look at what Asus ROG Phone 7 has in store for its users.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Asus ROG Phone 7 specs

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification and 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. It is backed by a 6000 mAh battery with a 65W power adapter for fast charging. In terms of photography, it features a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 32 MP front camera.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 may not get a lot of big upgrades, but if you were planning to buy the ROG Phone 7, we'd suggest you wait out a few more months to see what this device is truly like. The processor upgrade, if true, will give the gamers a big boost.

Do note that the information shared here is based on leaks and rumors and none of it has been confirmed by any official sources. As such, take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement to know what the Asus ROG Phone 8 may feature.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Nov, 14:10 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Asus ROG Phone 8 could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Check everything we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon