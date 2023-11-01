Asus ROG Phone 8 could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Check everything we know

It has just been six months since the launch of the Asus ROG Phone 7 and the rumors about the 8th generation have already started taking a toll. Tisperts are claiming that the Asus ROG Phone 8 may be launched earlier than its predecessor and it might come with an upgraded processor. While the launch date has not been revealed, a teaser about the new Asus ROG smartphone has been shared on social media platforms. Know what the tipsters have to say.

Asus ROG Phone 8 rumors

A tipster named Abhishek Yadav shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying that the Asus ROG Phone 8 may feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The same information was also shared by several other small tipsters, which has now increased the excitement among the fans. The latest rumour also claims that Asus has already started the development of the 8th generation of the ROG Phone.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 recently launched in April and just a few months later, the leaks around the ROG Phone 8 have started to circulate. No more information about the phone has been revealed yet. However, it might receive some tweaks from its predecessors and one major upgrade would be the processor if this leak comes out to be true. To have a better understanding of what may come with Asus ROG Phone 8, let's take a look at what Asus ROG Phone 7 has in store for its users.

Asus ROG Phone 7 specs

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification and 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. It is backed by a 6000 mAh battery with a 65W power adapter for fast charging. In terms of photography, it features a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 32 MP front camera.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 may not get a lot of big upgrades, but if you were planning to buy the ROG Phone 7, we'd suggest you wait out a few more months to see what this device is truly like. The processor upgrade, if true, will give the gamers a big boost.

Do note that the information shared here is based on leaks and rumors and none of it has been confirmed by any official sources. As such, take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement to know what the Asus ROG Phone 8 may feature.