Best iOS 16.4 features iPhone users must try; Voice Isolation, Pay Later and more

Got the new iOS 16.4 update on your iPhone? Here are the best features iPhone users must try.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 04 2023, 17:30 IST
Sports live to screen recording, here is what iOS 16.5 first public beta focuses on
iOS 16
1/5 iOS 16.4 update has been released for the iPhone users, and now Apple has started focusing on the next update- iOS 16.5. The company has even rolled out the first public beta of iOS 16.5 for testers. "Apple today (March 30) seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come two days after Apple provided the betas to developers," a report by MacRumors stated. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 In order to test the iOS 16.5 update, people who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can go to the Settings of their phone. Then click on General, select Software Update. Meanwhile, here is what the iOS 16.5 will bring to your iPhone. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 My Sports tab in Apple News: It seems like with iOS 16.5 Beta 1, a new Sports tab can be found at the bottom of the screen which will let users keep up to date with the news and performance of their preferred sports teams. (Unsplash)
iOS 16.5
4/5 Screen recording by Siri: According to 9to5Mac, this update is expected to allow Siri to start screen recording without any manual intervention. All you need to do is simply say "Hey Siri, start screen recording", and it will start capturing what's on your screen. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
5/5 Sports multi-view on Apple TV: The iOS 16.5 Beta 1 can allow users to stream up to four different sports simultaneously, giving users an opportunity to catch all the action live. (Unsplash)
iPhone
View all Images
iOS 16.4 update brings several new features to iPhones. (Unsplash)

Apple periodically pushes out new updates for its devices to improve user experience with bug fixes, more refinement and new features. With iOS 16.4, Apple has introduced a host of security fixes, bug fixes and new features to enhance your iPhone experience even further. Now that the dust has settled, iOS 16.4 has a lot to offer and there are several excellent features that can help you get the most out of your iPhone. So, check out the best iOS 16.4 features iPhone users must try.

1. Voice Isolation for cellular calls

This new feature gives priority to your voice and suppresses the surrounding ambient noise, resulting in clearer phone conversations where both you and the person you're speaking to can have a much better, and clearer, conversation. Previously, Apple had limited this feature to VoIP calls through apps like FaceTime and WhatsApp, but you can now use it for cellular calls too.

2. Apple Pay Later

After facing delays, Apple Pay Later is finally here. Although it is only available to select U.S. users, Apple has started sending out invitations for users to access the pre-release version of Apple Pay Later around the world. It allows users to take credit from Apple, ranging from $50 to $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made with merchants that accept Apple Pay.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

3. New Emojis

The iOS 16.4 update has brought as many as 31 new emojis for your iPhone which were introduced with Unicode 15.0. The emojis include moose, jellyfish, goose, wing, black heart, pink heart, grey heart, fan, pea pod, ginger, and more.

4. Web Push Notifications for Safari

Web apps can finally send push notifications to your iPhone. Just like apps on your device, this feature will allow web apps to send notifications for various activities to your iPhone. To activate this, users will need to save a website as a web app on the iPhone's home screen to receive push notifications.

5. Changes to Apple Music interface

Minor changes have been introduced in Apple Music too. Users will now see queued songs appearing in a small banner towards the bottom of the app instead of a full screen pop up.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 16:58 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Best iOS 16.4 features iPhone users must try; Voice Isolation, Pay Later and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets