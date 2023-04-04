Best iOS 16.4 features iPhone users must try; Voice Isolation, Pay Later and more

Apple periodically pushes out new updates for its devices to improve user experience with bug fixes, more refinement and new features. With iOS 16.4, Apple has introduced a host of security fixes, bug fixes and new features to enhance your iPhone experience even further. Now that the dust has settled, iOS 16.4 has a lot to offer and there are several excellent features that can help you get the most out of your iPhone. So, check out the best iOS 16.4 features iPhone users must try.

1. Voice Isolation for cellular calls

This new feature gives priority to your voice and suppresses the surrounding ambient noise, resulting in clearer phone conversations where both you and the person you're speaking to can have a much better, and clearer, conversation. Previously, Apple had limited this feature to VoIP calls through apps like FaceTime and WhatsApp, but you can now use it for cellular calls too.

2. Apple Pay Later

After facing delays, Apple Pay Later is finally here. Although it is only available to select U.S. users, Apple has started sending out invitations for users to access the pre-release version of Apple Pay Later around the world. It allows users to take credit from Apple, ranging from $50 to $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made with merchants that accept Apple Pay.

3. New Emojis

The iOS 16.4 update has brought as many as 31 new emojis for your iPhone which were introduced with Unicode 15.0. The emojis include moose, jellyfish, goose, wing, black heart, pink heart, grey heart, fan, pea pod, ginger, and more.

4. Web Push Notifications for Safari

Web apps can finally send push notifications to your iPhone. Just like apps on your device, this feature will allow web apps to send notifications for various activities to your iPhone. To activate this, users will need to save a website as a web app on the iPhone's home screen to receive push notifications.

5. Changes to Apple Music interface

Minor changes have been introduced in Apple Music too. Users will now see queued songs appearing in a small banner towards the bottom of the app instead of a full screen pop up.