Big iPhone 16 leak reveals both Pro models set to get tetraprism zoom camera lens

It has not even been one full month since the launch of the iPhone 15 series, and we are already receiving leaks around the next year's iPhone 16 series. A major leak has surfaced that claims that both the iPhone 16 Pro models may get the tetraprism lens that added the 5x zoom capability to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This leak, if it comes true, will bring great delight to Apple users, as the iPhone 15 Pro missed out on this lens and those who prefer the smaller handset missed out on this new feature. This rumored development also points out that the earlier reported supply chain shortage for the lens might finally be over and Apple is now confident that the suppliers can meet the demand for two different smartphone models.

The information comes from long-time Apple tipster and supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who posted on his Medium blog that “two iPhone 16 Pro models” will adopt the tetraprism lens. Kuo mentioned this while speaking of Lagran's revenue growth, which is a key supplier of Apple's tetraprism lens. The note mentioned, “Largan's main growth drivers in 2024 will come from two iPhone 16 Pro models adopting tetraprism lenses, and the significant upgrade of Huawei's high-end phone lens specifications”.

Both iPhone 16 Pro models may get tetraprism lens

The tetraprism lens is the longest optical zoom ever on iPhone which offers 5X optical zoom using a 120 mm lens. Apple said that the new Telephoto camera on iPhone 15 Pro Max has a tetraprism design to fit the longer focal length within the device. It was also equipped with optical image stabilization and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module, making it the company's most advanced stabilization system.

However, Apple had ran into production challenges due to the specific requirements to make this lens, which also briefly affected the availability of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Back then, Kuo had said, “The most significant supply bottleneck for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently the tetraprism compact camera module (CCM), which is exclusively supplied by LGIT”. However, the problem was apparently resolved within a couple of months after Apple increased the specifications of the tetraprism lens exclusively supplied by Largan to address the CCM yield issues caused by assembly tolerances, as per the report.

For now, iPhone fans who plan to buy the iPhone 15 Pro models have to choose between a smaller and more compact smartphone or the 5X zoom.

