Big Savings Alert! Google Pixel 6a price slashed by a whopping 36% on Flipkart

If you are looking for an excellent smartphone with great camera capabilities, you should check out the Google Pixel 6a price especially as it has received a big price cut on Flipkart. The Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen, a powerful Google Tensor processor, 6GB of RAM, and a huge 128GB storage. Its camera setup includes a 12.2MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera. With Android 13 and three years of software support, it offers great value. Notable features include the potent Google Tensor processor, Magic Eraser for photo editing, Face Unblur for crisp selfies, water resistance, and a long-lasting battery. The Google Pixel 6a packs a punch for its price, offering features and performance usually seen in more expensive smartphones. If you're on the hunt for a powerful and affordable smartphone, the Pixel 6a can be an excellent choice.

Google Pixel 6a Discount

Initially priced at Rs. 43999 for the 128GB variant, the Google Pixel 6a is now available for just Rs. 27999, giving you a whopping 36% discount on this smartphone.

But wait, there's more! You can reduce the Pixel 6a's price even further by making the most of the exchange deal and bank offers.

Additional Offers

Flipkart is offering a substantial exchange deal on the Google Pixel 6a. You can get a discount of up to Rs. 26,700 when you trade in your old smartphone. Keep in mind that the exact discount depends on your old phone's model and condition. You'll also need to enter your Pin Code to see if the exchange offer is available in your area.

Furthermore, customers can enjoy a 10% discount on Federal Bank Credit Card transactions. There's also a flat Rs. 1,000 discount available on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.