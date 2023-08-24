Big Savings Alert! Google Pixel 6a price slashed by a whopping 36% on Flipkart

Planning to purchase a new smartphone? We have come across an excellent smartphone offer just for you! Google Pixel 6a price has taken a deep dive on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 24 2023, 18:01 IST
Google Pixel 6a
Grab Google Pixel 6a at a huge discount on Flipkart. (Google)
Google Pixel 6a
Grab Google Pixel 6a at a huge discount on Flipkart. (Google)

If you are looking for an excellent smartphone with great camera capabilities, you should check out the Google Pixel 6a price especially as it has received a big price cut on Flipkart. The Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen, a powerful Google Tensor processor, 6GB of RAM, and a huge 128GB storage. Its camera setup includes a 12.2MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera. With Android 13 and three years of software support, it offers great value. Notable features include the potent Google Tensor processor, Magic Eraser for photo editing, Face Unblur for crisp selfies, water resistance, and a long-lasting battery. The Google Pixel 6a packs a punch for its price, offering features and performance usually seen in more expensive smartphones. If you're on the hunt for a powerful and affordable smartphone, the Pixel 6a can be an excellent choice.

Google Pixel 6a Discount

Initially priced at Rs. 43999 for the 128GB variant, the Google Pixel 6a is now available for just Rs. 27999, giving you a whopping 36% discount on this smartphone.

But wait, there's more! You can reduce the Pixel 6a's price even further by making the most of the exchange deal and bank offers.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additional Offers

Flipkart is offering a substantial exchange deal on the Google Pixel 6a. You can get a discount of up to Rs. 26,700 when you trade in your old smartphone. Keep in mind that the exact discount depends on your old phone's model and condition. You'll also need to enter your Pin Code to see if the exchange offer is available in your area.

Furthermore, customers can enjoy a 10% discount on Federal Bank Credit Card transactions. There's also a flat Rs. 1,000 discount available on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Aug, 18:00 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Big Savings Alert! Google Pixel 6a price slashed by a whopping 36% on Flipkart
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets