BIG surprise! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 can launch ahead of schedule

Samsung has held a predictable launch schedule for its Galaxy Z series. Ever since its inception in 2019, both the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones have seen an iterative launch every year in the month of August (except the first foldables which came out in March). But reports are suggesting that Samsung might be breaking its timeline to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 by almost a month in advance. And it is not being done without a reason.

As per a 9to5Google report, the next Samsung ‘Unpacked' event is being scheduled for the last week of July 2023. The expected dates could be between July 25 and July 27. What is interesting is that this is a highly unusual time for Samsung to hold its event, which is usually reserved for the month of August. The last three dates for the mid-year Unpacked events were August 5, 2020; August 24, 2021; and August 10, 2022.

Reports suggest that the reason behind Samsung preponing its event is the pressure it feels from its Foldable rivals.

Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 a month earlier

This year, two companies are gearing up for their own foldable smartphone launch. First is Google, which is likely to unveil the Pixel Fold at the Google I/O event scheduled for June. Reportedly, OnePlus can also launch its own foldable smartphone in the third quarter of the year (July or August). With its usual launch timeline, Samsung risks following all these launches and losing the momentum it has built over the years. The sales of smartphones can also take a hit due to rival companies launching smartphones with better features and competitive prices.

So, if the reports are to be believed, Samsung probably wants to stay between these dates and not at the end of them.

While not a lot is known about the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5, there are some leaks around the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The smartphone can get a big design change focused on reducing its display crease. It can get a teardrop-shaped fold, which would allow for a gentler fold and less creasing.

Some reports have also claimed that the Fold 5 could get a flex-in and flex-out design, which means it can fold either way across the plane. Additionally, a new chipset (likely Snapdragon 8 Gen Plus 2, which can be launched in May 2023) and larger camera sensors can also be featured in the Fold 5.