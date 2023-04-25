BIG surprise! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 can launch ahead of schedule

According to reports, Samsung might launch Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 as much as a month earlier than its usual launch timeline.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 25 2023, 19:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Know when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be launched. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Know when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be launched. (HT Tech)

Samsung has held a predictable launch schedule for its Galaxy Z series. Ever since its inception in 2019, both the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones have seen an iterative launch every year in the month of August (except the first foldables which came out in March). But reports are suggesting that Samsung might be breaking its timeline to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 by almost a month in advance. And it is not being done without a reason.

As per a 9to5Google report, the next Samsung ‘Unpacked' event is being scheduled for the last week of July 2023. The expected dates could be between July 25 and July 27. What is interesting is that this is a highly unusual time for Samsung to hold its event, which is usually reserved for the month of August. The last three dates for the mid-year Unpacked events were August 5, 2020; August 24, 2021; and August 10, 2022.

Reports suggest that the reason behind Samsung preponing its event is the pressure it feels from its Foldable rivals.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 a month earlier

This year, two companies are gearing up for their own foldable smartphone launch. First is Google, which is likely to unveil the Pixel Fold at the Google I/O event scheduled for June. Reportedly, OnePlus can also launch its own foldable smartphone in the third quarter of the year (July or August). With its usual launch timeline, Samsung risks following all these launches and losing the momentum it has built over the years. The sales of smartphones can also take a hit due to rival companies launching smartphones with better features and competitive prices.

So, if the reports are to be believed, Samsung probably wants to stay between these dates and not at the end of them.

While not a lot is known about the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5, there are some leaks around the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The smartphone can get a big design change focused on reducing its display crease. It can get a teardrop-shaped fold, which would allow for a gentler fold and less creasing.

Some reports have also claimed that the Fold 5 could get a flex-in and flex-out design, which means it can fold either way across the plane. Additionally, a new chipset (likely Snapdragon 8 Gen Plus 2, which can be launched in May 2023) and larger camera sensors can also be featured in the Fold 5.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 19:42 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News BIG surprise! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 can launch ahead of schedule
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets