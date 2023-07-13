CapCut beats Instagram, ChatGPT to become most downloaded iPhone app in June 2023

An all-in-one video editor beat the likes of Instagram, TikTok, and ChatGPT to become the most download iPhone app in June 2023. Check the full list.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 13:36 IST
Apple App Store
View all Images
CapCut was the most downloaded iPhone app in June 2023. (Pexels)

The App Store on iPhone is such a crucial part of the iOS experience that it is unimaginable to think it wasn't available on the first iPhone! With just under 2 million apps under its belt, the App Store provides users with apps for any and all tasks. While the number does not quite match the nearly 3 million apps that are present on the Google Play Store, that is perhaps due to Apple's tighter app screening process, which only allows selective apps to be on its platform.

Despite the fact that millions of options are available, apps like Instagram, TikTok, and recently, ChatGPT, usually top the downloads charts every month. Now, the list of most downloaded apps for June 2023 has been released by AppFigures and it has a surprise. So, which app ranks at the top? Read on to find out.

Most downloaded iPhone apps

As per the report. it is not any social media app that has topped the charts, but a video editor! CapCut, an all-in-one video editor developed by ByteDance was the most downloaded app on iPhone in June 2023. With nearly 10 million downloads, CapCut narrowly defeated Google Maps and TikTok which finished 2nd and 3rd in the rankings respectively with 9 million downloads.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Shockingly, no social media app managed to achieve the top 5 spots with ChatGPT and YouTube standing at 4th and 5th spots with 8 million downloads each. Instagram ranked just below Google at 7th place with 8 million downloads while Temu, WhatsApp, and Gmail rounded up the top 10 with 8th, 9th, and 10th spots respectively.

List of most downloaded iPhone apps in June 2023

  1. CapCut
  2. Google Maps
  3. TikTok
  4. ChatGPT
  5. YouTube
  6. Google
  7. Instagram
  8. Temu
  9. WhatsApp
  10. Gmail

Most downloaded Android apps

While Instagram struggled to achieve the top 5 spots, it easily surpassed every app to become the most downloaded app on Android devices in June 2023 with a staggering 40 million downloads. The list was dominated by social media apps with Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp, and Snapchat rounding up the top 5 spots in the list.

Interestingly, CapCut had a share of users on Android too as it stood in 8th place with 14 million downloads. Shein and Spotify were placed at the 9th and 10th spots with 13 million and 12 million downloads respectively, rounding up the top 10 list.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 13:34 IST
