CMF Phone 1 blast kills one in Maharashtra, Nothing under scrutiny over…

A tragic incident in India has raised concerns over smartphone safety after a CMF Phone 1 explosion led to one death and another person’s injury. Here’s what you should know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 09 2024, 11:44 IST
CMF Phone 1 blast kills one in Maharashtra
A CMF Phone 1 explosion in Maharashtra killed one person and injured another while riding a motorcycle. (@cmfbynothing)

A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra on Sunday when a CMF Phone 1, a smartphone from the Nothing sub-brand, exploded in the pocket of a man while he was riding a motorcycle. The blast resulted in the death of the man and left another person with severe injuries, as reported by Marathi news channel ABP Majha. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, and details are currently limited.

According to ABP Majha, the CMF Phone 1 had been purchased just over a month ago. The explosion took place as the two individuals were riding from Kolhapur to Sangli. While the exact circumstances are unclear, reports suggest that the blast occurred while the phone was in the man's pocket, leading to a loss of control of the motorcycle. The explosion is believed to have been caused by the phone's battery, but there has been no official confirmation of the exact cause at this time.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

No Response from Nothing

Nothing, the company behind the CMF Phone 1, is yet to release a statement regarding the incident. The cause of the explosion is still under scrutiny, with speculation about whether overheating or other battery-related issues played a role. It remains uncertain if this was an isolated case or if it may be linked to broader safety concerns. Notably, the CMF Phone 1 is marketed as "Made in India," and over 100,000 units of the phone sold within three hours during its first sale.

Previous Smartphone Explosion Incidents

While this is the first reported explosion involving the CMF Phone 1, phone explosions are not unprecedented. Previous incidents have involved other major brands, such as OnePlus, and even an iPhone 14 Pro Max, which exploded while charging last November.

This incident serves as a critical reminder for smartphone users to take safety precautions. To minimise the risk of battery-related incidents, users are advised to remain cautious of their phone's temperature, especially during charging or while performing heavy tasks. Users should also be aware of signs of a swollen battery, such as a bulging back panel, and stop using the device if such symptoms appear. Keeping a smartphone's software up-to-date is also essential, as updates often address potential battery management issues.

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 11:44 IST
