Vivo X200 series launch this week: Specs, features, price, and everything you need to know

Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are expected to make a global launch soon. In India, the brand has been teasing the devices for the past week revealing design, specifications, and more. Alongside the teaser, the Vivo X200 was also spotted on the Amazon listing, showcasing its availability on the e-commerce website after the launch. If are also waiting to know what the new Vivo X200 series has in store for users, then check out its revealed and expect features ahead of launch.

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro specs and features

The Vivo X200 will likely feature a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED LTPS quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the X200 Pro will likely offer a bigger 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display. The smartphones are confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and will likely offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

The Vivo X200 will feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX882 sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the X200 Pro may feature a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto sensor along with Vivo's V3+ imaging chip. The Vivo X200 is expected to be backed by a 5800mAh battery and the Pro models may feature a 6000mAh battery. Now, the confirmed specifications are expected to be revealed on the date of launch, however, the date is yet to be determined.

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro price in India

Last year, the Vivp X100 Pro was launched at the starting price of ₹89999 and the Vivo X100 was launched at Rs.63999. However, this year, the standard Vivo X200 is expected to be priced at under Rs.70000, whereas, the Vivo X200 Pro may be priced at around Rs.90000. As of now, no price hike has been reported, therefore, the official pricing is yet to be confirmed.

