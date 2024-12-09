Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to feature this major performance upgrade ahead of imminent launch

Samsung might take a cue from Google with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, possibly launching it with 16GB of RAM. Here’s everything we know so far.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 09 2024, 12:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra photos leaked; major design change expected: Check details here
Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch in January 2025. (OnLeaks)

Samsung's next big flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, is expected to feature a host of significant improvements over the S24 Ultra, particularly in performance. One of these upgrades is anticipated to be the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. However, there's another surprise Samsung could be saving for its January launch: 16GB of RAM, matching competitors like the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Also Read: ChatGPT Pro is here, and it can “think harder,” but OpenAI will charge a whopping $200 for it

16GB RAM Tipped With Higher Capacity Variants

Reports suggest that this 16GB RAM option may not be available across all variants. Only select storage configurations are expected to feature it, offering a mix of performance and flexibility for consumers. According to tipster @jukanlosreve, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to be offered in three variants: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. 16GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM with 1TB storage.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This means that if you're looking for 16GB of RAM, the 512GB storage variant is likely the entry point, allowing users to avoid splurging on the top-end 1TB model. However, these details are based on leaks and have not been officially confirmed.

Also read: Netflix secret Christmas movie codes: Unlock hidden holiday gems with these simple steps

Some Flagships, Including Pixel 9 Pro, Already Have 16GB RAM

Many flagship devices, such as those from OnePlus and Google's Pixel 9 Pro series, already come with 16GB of RAM. Google appears to have allocated additional RAM to support the growing range of generative AI features on its devices, ensuring future-proofing. Samsung is likely adopting a similar approach with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, emphasising AI-driven features to enhance the user experience.

When Is Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launching?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with the standard S25 models, is expected to launch in January 2025, according to reports. Recently, the devices were spotted on India's BIS and globally on the FCC for certification, hinting that the launch is imminent.

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 11:17 IST
