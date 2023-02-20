Colour-changing Vivo V27 launching soon in India; check likely price

Just a few days after the accidental revelation regarding the launch of the Vivo V27, the company has officially announced it. The Vivo V27 series is launching in India on March 1 at 12:00 PM. Though the company hasn't revealed the expected models under the series, it is anticipated that there will be three – the Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27e. The Vivo V27 series succeeds the Vivo V25 lineup which was released last year. The teaser of the smartphone suggests that it will feature a 3D curved display with 60 degrees of screen curvature and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it will continue to offer the gimmicky colour-changing back panel just like the earlier Vivo V23 and Vivo V25 series. What else will be new? Here's everything that you need to know about the Vivo V27 series.

Vivo V27 expected specs and features

As suggested by the teaser, the Vivo V27 and V27 Pro are expected to feature a 60-degree curved display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and an FHD+ resolution. Apart from this, the V27 is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, while the Pro variant may pack the Dimensity 8200 chipset. Both models are likely to run on Android 13 OS with Funtouch skin pre-installed.

For photography, the Vivo V27 series is said to sport the latest Sony IMX766V primary sensor on the rear, which comes with OIS support, 91Mobiles reported. The final specifications are yet to be revealed.

Vivo V27 price (expected)

Some leaks and reports suggest that the vanilla model of the Vivo V27 will have a starting price of around Rs. 35000. The Vivo V27 Pro may get a price range of around Rs. 40000, 91Mobiles report suggested. However, you will need to wait for the official announcement on March 1 for the final prices.