    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Colour-changing Vivo V27 launching soon in India; check likely price

    Vivo V27 series has been officially teased by the company with its launch date and a special feature - the ability to change colour.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 20 2023, 18:21 IST
    Vivo V25 5G: Camera, battery, and more- Know the phone in 5 points
    Vivo V25 5G
    1/5 Vivo V25 5G Design and Display: The latest V25 5G gets the ability to react to Sunlight or UV rays and changes its color. However, the color changes only for a while (for around a minute or so). Also, the phone is being offered in two different color options, and to experience the change in its looks and even the formation of the patterns, you will have to opt for the Vivo V25 in the Surfing Blue color. The phone gets a boxy look, with a matte finish on the back and a glossy slender frame design. Coming to the display, with a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen, the phone offers a great viewing experience. From colors popping out beautifully to great viewing angles, ample brightness, and contrast, the screen gets it all. The phone gets slim bezels and a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 Vivo V25 5G Performance: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, the phone manages to tick all the boxes right with its performance. From decent gaming experiences to long hours of binge-watching, internet surfing, and more, all seemed smooth and seamless. The phone runs on FunTouch OS 12 on top of Android 12 and offers several personalizations and customization options. But what can bother you are the preinstalled apps like ShareChat, Moj, and Byjus, among others, and unnecessary notifications pushed by the browser app. But, the good part is these apps can be uninstalled as per your requirements. (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Vivo V25 5G Cameras: The V25 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup supporting a 64MP primary sensor with OIS night camera; accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone also sports a 50MP eye autofocus selfie camera. The images clicked in the daylight either with the front or the main rear camera are satisfactory and highlight every minute detail. However, pictures did get beautified and seemed a bit overexposed and enhanced, especially the ones clicked with the front camera. (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/5 Vivo V25 5G Battery: With a 4500mAh battery, the phone can survive for around 2 days depending upon your usage. In other words, for extensive users, the phone can breathe a day without charge, while on normal usage it can even run up to 2 days. Vivo packs a 44W FlashCharger in the box along with the phone, which can charge the handset from 20 percent to full in about 50-60 minutes. (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/5 Vivo V25 5G Verdict: Wondering if Vivo V25 5G is worth considering? The V25 5G is a decent smartphone that tries to offer almost everything you require from a phone in a mid-range segment (Rs. 27,999). With a unique color-changing design and advanced cameras to great battery life, the phone has a lot on the platter. However, Vivo could have offered a better chipset like the ones used in V25 Pro, or V23, thus enhancing the performance of the phone. Considering the price range, Vivo could have also gone with stereo sound or at least a dual speaker. (Priya/HT Tech)
    Vivo V27
    View all Images
    Know all about Vivo V27 series which will feature a curved display and a colour-changing back. (Vivo)

    Just a few days after the accidental revelation regarding the launch of the Vivo V27, the company has officially announced it. The Vivo V27 series is launching in India on March 1 at 12:00 PM. Though the company hasn't revealed the expected models under the series, it is anticipated that there will be three – the Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27e. The Vivo V27 series succeeds the Vivo V25 lineup which was released last year. The teaser of the smartphone suggests that it will feature a 3D curved display with 60 degrees of screen curvature and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it will continue to offer the gimmicky colour-changing back panel just like the earlier Vivo V23 and Vivo V25 series. What else will be new? Here's everything that you need to know about the Vivo V27 series.

    Vivo V27 expected specs and features

    As suggested by the teaser, the Vivo V27 and V27 Pro are expected to feature a 60-degree curved display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and an FHD+ resolution. Apart from this, the V27 is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, while the Pro variant may pack the Dimensity 8200 chipset. Both models are likely to run on Android 13 OS with Funtouch skin pre-installed.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    For photography, the Vivo V27 series is said to sport the latest Sony IMX766V primary sensor on the rear, which comes with OIS support, 91Mobiles reported. The final specifications are yet to be revealed.

    Vivo V27 price (expected)

    Some leaks and reports suggest that the vanilla model of the Vivo V27 will have a starting price of around Rs. 35000. The Vivo V27 Pro may get a price range of around Rs. 40000, 91Mobiles report suggested. However, you will need to wait for the official announcement on March 1 for the final prices.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Feb, 18:21 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Colour-changing Vivo V27 launching soon in India; check likely price
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba