Croma 5G Weekends Sale: Grab Samsung Galaxy A14, Samsung Galaxy A23, Redmi 11 Prime with freebies

Croma, Omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, has launched a new campaign dedicated to cutting-edge 5G smartphones with the 5G Weekend Sale. The sale offers a host of affordable 5G smartphones starting at just Rs. 13999, bringing the latest 5G technology to its consumers.

The 5G weekends at Croma will run in all stores and on its website, croma.com, only on the weekend till April 23. As part of the campaign, Croma is providing up to 50% discount on select 5G smartphones, exchange and upgrade benefits up to ₹20,000 on select smartphones.

Croma is offering some amazing smartphone deals, such as purchasing select 5G smartphones and getting a free smartwatch worth Rs. 4999. Upon purchasing from a select range of 5G smartphones, customers can get a Ring light which is used for video creation for free. Also, customers can opt for a smartwatch worth ₹4999 for free with some 5G smartphones during the campaign period.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Customers can also buy the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone at a steal price of just Rs. 16499. This fantastic smartphone boasts power-packed features, such as a massive 6.6-inch PLS LCD display, 4GB RAM, and a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup that captures stunning images.

Moreover, customers can grab the Samsung Galaxy A23 and get a free smartwatch worth Rs. 4999. Other offers include Redmi 11 Prime starting at just Rs. 13999. Do note that the offers are subject to change every weekend.

As part of the 5G weekend at Croma, customers who purchase a 5G smartphone will stand a great chance to win a Tata Nexon or a sleek EV bike. This exciting offer is only valid until Gudi Padwa, 22nd March, so customers must hurry to avail themselves of this opportunity.

Lastly, Croma is also offering a 10% discount of up to Rs. 2,500 for customers who use Federal Bank, HSBC, or ICICI Bank credit or debit cards to sweeten the deal further.