    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Croma 5G Weekends Sale: Grab Samsung Galaxy A14, Samsung Galaxy A23, Redmi 11 Prime with freebies

    Croma 5G Weekend is set to go live with amazing discounts on 5G smartphones, along with freebies.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 17 2023, 16:29 IST
    Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M13
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
    5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
    Croma 5G Weekend
    View all Images
    Croma 5G Weekend is offering great discounts on 5G smartphones. (Croma)

    Croma, Omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, has launched a new campaign dedicated to cutting-edge 5G smartphones with the 5G Weekend Sale. The sale offers a host of affordable 5G smartphones starting at just Rs. 13999, bringing the latest 5G technology to its consumers.

    The 5G weekends at Croma will run in all stores and on its website, croma.com, only on the weekend till April 23. As part of the campaign, Croma is providing up to 50% discount on select 5G smartphones, exchange and upgrade benefits up to 20,000 on select smartphones.

    Croma is offering some amazing smartphone deals, such as purchasing select 5G smartphones and getting a free smartwatch worth Rs. 4999. Upon purchasing from a select range of 5G smartphones, customers can get a Ring light which is used for video creation for free. Also, customers can opt for a smartwatch worth 4999 for free with some 5G smartphones during the campaign period.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Customers can also buy the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone at a steal price of just Rs. 16499. This fantastic smartphone boasts power-packed features, such as a massive 6.6-inch PLS LCD display, 4GB RAM, and a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup that captures stunning images.

    Moreover, customers can grab the Samsung Galaxy A23 and get a free smartwatch worth Rs. 4999. Other offers include Redmi 11 Prime starting at just Rs. 13999. Do note that the offers are subject to change every weekend.

    As part of the 5G weekend at Croma, customers who purchase a 5G smartphone will stand a great chance to win a Tata Nexon or a sleek EV bike. This exciting offer is only valid until Gudi Padwa, 22nd March, so customers must hurry to avail themselves of this opportunity.

    Lastly, Croma is also offering a 10% discount of up to Rs. 2,500 for customers who use Federal Bank, HSBC, or ICICI Bank credit or debit cards to sweeten the deal further.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Mar, 16:28 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Croma 5G Weekends Sale: Grab Samsung Galaxy A14, Samsung Galaxy A23, Redmi 11 Prime with freebies
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop
    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5 Pro
    PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile