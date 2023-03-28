 Samsung Galaxy A23 5g Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 22,999 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A23 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A23 5G now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

6
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹22,999
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
Key Specs
₹22,999
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in India starts at Rs.22,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is Rs.24,999 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in India starts at Rs.22,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is Rs.24,999 on amazon.in.


Samsung Galaxy A23 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 44 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 44 Hours(4G)
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
  • Yes
  • F1.8
  • F2.2
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 76.9 mm
  • 8.4 mm
  • Black, Silver, Dark Red, Light Green, Light Blue
  • 197 grams
  • 165.4 mm
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • 82.68 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20:9
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • 400 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • PLS LCD
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes with notch
General
  • Android v13
  • Galaxy A23 5G
  • Yes
  • Samsung
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung One UI
  • January 20, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 6 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • 6 GB
  • Adreno 619
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 50+5+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Up to 103 GB
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
