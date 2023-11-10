Early Black Friday sale: Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra! Grab the offer now

Early Back Friday sale: The biggest sale of the year is almost here. This year, the Black Friday sale will fall on November 24. But, you don't have to wait for so long as the Early Black Friday sale is already buzzing on various e-commerce platforms. Now, if you are a huge Samsung Fan and want to buy a premium model, at a lower price, then you can opt for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Currently, Best Buy is offering a bumper discount on Samsung's Flagship model. Let's dive into the details of the discounts and offers.

Early Black Friday discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Best Buy is offering a huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. You can buy this Flagship smartphone for just $899. The original price of this smartphone is $1199.99. Which means you can save a total of $300 on this sale. But wait, the offer doesn't end here if you have a new My Best Buy Credit card you can get 10 percent back in rewards on the first day of your purchase. Also, if you don't want to make the full payment in one go, then you can opt for the monthly EMIs. If you have the My Best Buy Credit card, no interest will be charged and you will have to pay $37.50 per month. Please keep in mind that this offer is available on unlocked phones totaling $649 and up. If you do not pay the purchase balance in 24 months, interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features Night Mode, to capture stunning images even in low light. The device boasts a remarkable 200MP camera for crystal-clear content, and with Video Stabilization, recording smooth videos during exciting life moments is a breeze. The built-in S Pen allows you to effortlessly capture scribbles, genius strokes, and epic selfies with a simple click. The premium smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It comes with a robust 5000mAh battery to ensure a worry-free day or night of gaming.

