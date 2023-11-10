Icon

Early Black Friday sale: Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra! Grab the offer now

Early Black Friday sale: The best buy is offering a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy S23. Check out discounts, features, and more

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 18:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G quick review: Premium vibes
image caption
1/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Design: With a minimalistic approach, Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. Plus, Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Display: It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which manages to bring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Well, a major letdown is the teardrop notch and thick bezels. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
3/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance: The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, capable of handling a wide range of tasks effortlessly. It smoothly ran graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium settings, even for gaming. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
4/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 software: It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps, which can be uninstalled, if needed. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras: It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. In daylight, it captures images with abundant detail and contrast with a slight colour boost. Portraits are one of its strengths with near to accurate edge detection. While it still has room for improvement in low-light conditions.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 selfie camera: With a 13MP front camera, it captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
7/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery: With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day. Another limitation is the 25W charging speed, which takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to fuel up the phone from 0-100%.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
8/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 sound and connectivity: It gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. However, you will not find any 3.5mm audio jack. The 5G connectivity has been satisfactory too, you will get good internet speed and the absence of call drops.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
9/10 Verdict: At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – it has definitely emerged as a great option to consider.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
10/10 However, some letdowns such as outdated dew-drop display and slow charging are some factors that you should consider before going with Galaxy A34. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
icon View all Images
You can get a $300 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra during the Early Black Friday sale. (Samsung)

Early Back Friday sale: The biggest sale of the year is almost here. This year, the Black Friday sale will fall on November 24. But, you don't have to wait for so long as the Early Black Friday sale is already buzzing on various e-commerce platforms. Now, if you are a huge Samsung Fan and want to buy a premium model, at a lower price, then you can opt for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Currently, Best Buy is offering a bumper discount on Samsung's Flagship model. Let's dive into the details of the discounts and offers.

Early Black Friday discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Best Buy is offering a huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. You can buy this Flagship smartphone for just $899. The original price of this smartphone is $1199.99. Which means you can save a total of $300 on this sale. But wait, the offer doesn't end here if you have a new My Best Buy Credit card you can get 10 percent back in rewards on the first day of your purchase. Also, if you don't want to make the full payment in one go, then you can opt for the monthly EMIs. If you have the My Best Buy Credit card, no interest will be charged and you will have to pay $37.50 per month. Please keep in mind that this offer is available on unlocked phones totaling $649 and up. If you do not pay the purchase balance in 24 months, interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features Night Mode, to capture stunning images even in low light. The device boasts a remarkable 200MP camera for crystal-clear content, and with Video Stabilization, recording smooth videos during exciting life moments is a breeze. The built-in S Pen allows you to effortlessly capture scribbles, genius strokes, and epic selfies with a simple click. The premium smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It comes with a robust 5000mAh battery to ensure a worry-free day or night of gaming.

 

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 18:42 IST
