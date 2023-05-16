Exchange bonanza! To sell Pixel Fold, Google paying enormous amounts for iPhone 13, iPhone 14

Google is making it more lucrative for iPhone 13, iPhone 14 users to switch over to Pixel Fold with massive trade-in values.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 16 2023, 11:05 IST
Google Pixel Fold
Google is offering $900 for the iPhone 14 Pro, 128GB variant as a trade-in for Pixel Fold. That is just $99 less than its retail price. (Google )
Google Pixel Fold
Google is offering $900 for the iPhone 14 Pro, 128GB variant as a trade-in for Pixel Fold. That is just $99 less than its retail price. (Google )

About a week ago, Google unveiled its ambitious Pixel Fold, a folding smartphone, at the Google I/O 2023's keynote session. The first foldable by Google features a 7.6-inch main OLED display, a 48MP primary camera, and the Tensor G2 processor. But despite such impressive specifications, it appears Google is concerned about the smartphone's reception, especially considering the market share that is dominated by Apple's iPhones. And that's why Google has come up with a unique solution to the problem — massive exchange offers for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 when buying the Pixel Fold.

The Pixel Fold is not available in India but we took a look at the Google Store USA to understand just how much discount was it offering for different flagships. The smartphone starts at the price of 1799 for the 256GB variant. It turns out that the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro, which costs $999 will fetch you a trade-in value of $900. The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, will get you an exchange offer of $850. For comparison, Apple has listed the trade-in value of the iPhone 13 Pro at $530.

And things get even more interesting when you consider that the 128GB Pixel 7 Pro, the company's flagship device from the previous year only has an exchange value of $380. The smartphone was launched at the price of $899 in the USA.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google tries to swoon Apple users

The disproportionate trade-in value has not even been extended to Apple's rival Samsung. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a $900 while it starts at $1800, similar to Pixel Fold. Even Galaxy S22 Ultra fetches $750 (retail price - $1150), while the Galaxy S23 series does not feature in the trade-in list.

This shows a clear indication by Google in attracting Apple users. It could be that the Pixel maker is struggling to make the $1799 price tag on the foldable difficult to appear appealing. Perhaps this is why the company is also offering a Pixel Watch to anyone that pre-orders the device.

However, it remains to be seen whether this will be enough to give a boost to the Pixel Fold sales volume. With the smartphone expected to start shipping by the end of May, we should get to see a clearer picture soon.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 May, 11:04 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Exchange bonanza! To sell Pixel Fold, Google paying enormous amounts for iPhone 13, iPhone 14
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way
Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets