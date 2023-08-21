Exciting new Apple iPhone 15 upgrade coming - USB Type-C cable!

Get ready for some exciting changes with the upcoming iPhone 15! We've heard that the iPhone 15 will come with a special USB-C port for charging. Now, we've got a sneak peek at something as interesting: the new iPhone 15 USB Type-C charging cable.

Braided USB-C Charging Cable

Leaks are hinting that Apple is introducing braided USB-C to USB-C cables for charging the iPhone 15 series. This type of cable is already used with iPads. But with the iPhone 15, Apple is looking to take a few extra steps to make a special impact on users.

According to reports from Gizmochina, the company plans to offer these USB Type-C braided cables in different colours to match the various iPhone models.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Speeding Up Your Data Transfers

Here's where it gets even better: Apple is also upgrading the new iPhones with faster data transfer abilities. This technology, called Thunderbolt, can help users transfer data at super-speeds of up to 40Gbps.

This feature will likely be available only on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Alongside Thunderbolt, the iPhone 15 series is also set to have power delivery (PD) charging. This means quicker and safer charging for your iPhones.

Type-C Revolution

But the surprises don't stop there. It seems Apple might not just be focusing on the iPhone 15. There's a chance they might update the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models with the new USB Type-C port too. This move could help make the whole iPhone lineup more unified and modern.

What's more, the iPhone 15 series is breaking some new ground. These iPhones will be the first ones put together in India even before they're launched.

Usually, iPhones are assembled in India after they're officially released. But this time, local assembly by the Tata Group is said to start from day one. They're taking care of assembling the iPhones in the factory formerly managed by Wistron, which Tata Group now owns.

So, get ready for faster charging, snazzy cables, and cool new assembly plans – the iPhone 15 series is shaping up to be quite the game-changer.