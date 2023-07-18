Flipkart Alert! Motorola G32 price cut from Rs.16,999 to just Rs. 10,999

Flipkart is offering an exclusive deal on Motorola G32.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 15:40 IST
All you need to know about the Motorola G32.
View all Images
All you need to know about the Motorola G32. (Amazon)

Are you searching various ecommerce websites to get a great deal on a smartphone? If you want to replace your old smartphone with a new one, then this Flipkart deal is for you. Flipkart is offering a huge discount on Motorola G32. Below we have mentioned how you can get it with a hefty price cut.

Motorola G32 specs:

Motorola G32 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Ultra-wide display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. This phone has a 50 MP primary camera with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, the smartphone sports triple camera setup with 50MP + 8MP + 2MP and 16MP Front Camera. The G32 also comes powered by a Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor and 4 GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery. This product is available in four different standard colour options that - Satin Silver, Mineral Grey, Rose Gold, Satin Maroon. Flipkart is offering a huge discount on this Motorola smartphone. Check out the below mentioned ways to reduce the price of the smartphone and save more.

Discount:

According to the Flipkart pricing, the original price of Motorola G32 is Rs.16,999. You can get a 35 percent initial discount on the smartphone. With this initial discount you can buy the smartphone for just Rs. 10,999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Exchange Deal:

Not just this you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of exchange offers and bank offers. Flipkart offers you an exchange deal where you can get up to Rs.10,450 off. To grab the exchange deal, you need to just trade-in your old smartphone. Make a note that the exchange offer and value depend on your old phone model and its working conditions. The exchange deal vary from one location to different location so for that you need to verify your Pin code to know if you are eligible for it or not.

Bank Offers:

Flipkart is also offering several banks offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone. You can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 15:05 IST
