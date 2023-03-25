Flipkart cuts Samsung Galaxy F13 price to mere 599 from 14999! Here's how

Samsung Galaxy F13 gets unbelievable price reduction on Flipkart. Nab it for as low as Rs. 599 against Rs. 14999 this way.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 25 2023, 09:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy F13
View all Images
Price crash! Get Samsung Galaxy F13 for just Rs. 599. Here is how. (Samsung)

A good battery life, decent cameras and amazing overall performance, this is what almost everyone wants in a smartphone. If you are looking for a smartphone and that too on a budget that offer great battery life and other features, here is a great option for you- the Samsung Galaxy F13. The phone gets a big 6000 mAh battery and runs on Exynos 850 processor. And the best part is the Samsung Galaxy F13, priced at Rs. 14999 is currently available for just Rs. 599. Flipkart is offering a huge discount, exchange and bank offers on the device.

Samsung Galaxy F13 price falls to Rs. 599 on Flipkart

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is available in two storage variants- 64GB and 128GB. The base variant that is- 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant worth Rs. 14999 is available on Flipkart at a discount of 26 percent for Rs. 10999 today. However, you will have to pay Rs. 49 as the secured packaging fee, if you purchase the device from Flipkart.

The ecommerce platform is also offering exchange and bank offers on the phone. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can avail the exchange offer to get further price reduction on the device by up to Rs. 10400.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

On opting for both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Samsung Galaxy F13 can come down to only Rs. 599 on Flipkart. Sounds unreal? Well, it can be noted that the amount reduction on exchange completely depends on the phone you will be exchanging. The better the model, the more benefit you can grab.

Meanwhile, the bank offers being offered on the phone include: 10 percent off on Samsung axis Bank credit card; 10 percent off on Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 10 percent off on Citi Credit Card and EMI transactions up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 09:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets