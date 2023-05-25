Flipkart rolls out huge iPhone 11 price cut! Check out this exciting deal

The iPhone 11 is one of the most value-for-money iPhones you can buy today. It offers a decent amalgamation of a fast processor, good cameras, and great battery life, which is precisely what we usually tend to look for while searching for a smartphone. Since Apple supports its smartphones with software updates for up to 5 years, the iPhone 11 is likely to get the iOS 17 update that will bring new features to iPhones. It is also ideal for those who want to experience the Apple ecosystem without having to pay huge amounts for more recent iPhone models.

So, if you're looking for a smartphone that offers good performance at a decent price, we recommend you take a look at the iPhone 11, which can be purchased at quite a low price right now. Check offer details.

iPhone 11 discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 as per the Flipkart listing. However, Flipkart has rolled out a huge price cut on the iPhone and it can be yours right now for under Rs. 41199. Here's how.

Flipkart is offering an initial discount of 6% on the smartphone. After that, it is available for Rs. 41199 on the e-commerce platform. Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing the exchange offer and bank benefits on the smartphone.

Other offers

Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a huge exchange bonus of up to Rs. 30000 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model, and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Customers can get a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on HDFC Credit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. You can also get 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions as well as a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.