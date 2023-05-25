Flipkart rolls out huge iPhone 11 price cut! Check out this exciting deal

If you’re searching for a value-for-money iPhone to buy, then we recommend you to take a look at the iPhone 11 especially after Flipkart rolled out this huge price cut.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 25 2023, 18:34 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 11
View all Images
iPhone 11 was Apple's top-selling smartphone for two years in a row. (Unsplash)

The iPhone 11 is one of the most value-for-money iPhones you can buy today. It offers a decent amalgamation of a fast processor, good cameras, and great battery life, which is precisely what we usually tend to look for while searching for a smartphone. Since Apple supports its smartphones with software updates for up to 5 years, the iPhone 11 is likely to get the iOS 17 update that will bring new features to iPhones. It is also ideal for those who want to experience the Apple ecosystem without having to pay huge amounts for more recent iPhone models.

So, if you're looking for a smartphone that offers good performance at a decent price, we recommend you take a look at the iPhone 11, which can be purchased at quite a low price right now. Check offer details.

iPhone 11 discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 as per the Flipkart listing. However, Flipkart has rolled out a huge price cut on the iPhone and it can be yours right now for under Rs. 41199. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart is offering an initial discount of 6% on the smartphone. After that, it is available for Rs. 41199 on the e-commerce platform. Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing the exchange offer and bank benefits on the smartphone.

Other offers

Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a huge exchange bonus of up to Rs. 30000 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model, and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Customers can get a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on HDFC Credit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. You can also get 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions as well as a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.

First Published Date: 25 May, 18:34 IST
