Forget iOS 16.4, iOS 16.5 Beta 1 update is HERE; Know the new features coming for iPhone

After the rollout of the highly anticipated iOS 16.4 which brought along new features alongside improvements and security fixes, Apple is gearing up for the next iOS.5 update. Although there is no information regarding the public beta yet, the developer beta has already been rolled out just days after iOS 16.4 was rolled out. Apple regularly releases updates to enhance the user experience by fixing bugs, improving features and making refinements. But before the updates are pushed out for the public, they are first released to the beta community which tests the new features and improvements for performance and stability.

The release of iPhone's next update, iOS 16.5, could be soon, especially as Apple has now announced the date of its WWDC 2023 where it will announce its next big update, the iOS 17.

iOS 16.5 update: What's new

1. My Sports tab in Apple News

If you regularly keep an eye on the news with Apple News, there's a chance you might struggle to locate all that's latest about your favourite sports teams. It seems like Apple has been listening and with iOS 16.5 Beta 1, a new Sports tab can be found at the bottom of the screen which will let users keep up to date with the news and performance of their preferred sports teams.

2. Screen recording by Siri

According to 9to5Mac, iOS 16.5 Beta 1 allows Siri to start screen recording without any manual intervention. Previously, Siri could take screenshots, but screen recording required human input, but no more. You can simply say "Hey Siri, start screen recording", and it will start capturing what's on your screen.

3. Sports multi-view on Apple TV

Apple TV has a vast content of live sports but if you've got multiple sports you're interested in, then the iOS 16.5 Beta 1 update could be a boon for you. It allows users to stream up to four different sports simultaneously, giving users an opportunity to catch all the action live.