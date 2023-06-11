Forget iOS 17, this iOS 16.6 update is coming with 3 ESSENTIAL iPhone features

Apple has just previewed the iOS 17 during the WWDC 2023 which is set to reach your iPhones soon with some amazing features. From iMessage upgrades, keyboard updates, StandBy feature, and Live Voicemail, to a lot more, iOS 17 has bundles of new features. However, there are still a couple of months to go before the final release of the iOS 17 stable version to all supported iPhones happens. It is expected any time during fall. However, there is another iOS update - iOS 16.6 – which is just around the corner. Importantly, it is coming with some crucial updates you would like to enable as soon as it arrives. A week ago, Apple rolled out iOS 16.6 Beta which revealed all the upcoming features for your iPhone. Here is all that you need to know.

iMessage Contact Key Verification

This feature enables users to verify that they are engaging with the intended recipient and not an unauthorized third party who may have intercepted the message or is eavesdropping on the conversation. In case two or more individuals who have enabled this feature will be having a conversation, Apple will issue an alert if there is ever a breach in the cloud servers. This will help in indicating if the conversation is susceptible to unauthorized access.

Beats Studio Buds icons

The second iOS 16.6 beta introduces two additional colour icons specifically for Beats Studio Buds, the Gadget Hacks website suggested. These icons represent the ivory and transparent versions of the earbuds. Beats Studio Buds users can expect either of these two new icons on their iPhone after updating to the upcoming iOS 16.6.

iCloud for Windows prompt

The leaks also suggest that a fresh prompt has been introduced for iCloud for Windows login attempts when the iPhone and Windows computer is not connected to the same Wi-Fi network. The prompt now suggests using a different network and emphasizes the requirement for both devices to be on the same network to proceed.

However, these are not the final features that may be coming with iOS 16.6 to your iPhones. iOS 16.6 is currently in the public beta testing phase, which means it may release even more features to the public. However, considering the long time to wait for the iOS 17, downloading the iOS 16.6 with the latest features and security updates will be a great option whenever it is released.