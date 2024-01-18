Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus launched; Check price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 live: Samsung has launched its latest flagship smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in San Jose, California. The new lineup includes the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, along with the highly anticipated Galaxy AI. Whether you're thinking of switching from an iPhone to the Samsung Galaxy S24 or considering an upgrade from your old Android phone, let's dive into the specifications, camera features, price and more of these latest flagship phones to better understand what they offer so that you can make an informed decision. Notably, Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus will be facing fierce rivalry from Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus across global markets.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. It has dimensions of 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm and weighs 168g (mmWave) or 167g (Sub6). The camera setup includes a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 50MP Wide Camera with OIS (F1.8, FOV 85), 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom (F2.4, FOV 36), and a 12MP Front Camera. The device offers memory configurations of 8 + 512GB, 8 + 256GB, and 8 + 128GB.

The battery has a capacity of 4,000mAh, tested under third-party laboratory conditions, with a typical value. The Galaxy S24 Plus has a rated minimum capacity of 3,880mAh, and the S24 Plus has 4,755mAh. Charging is fast with up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes using a 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable. It also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare. The device runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, and it is water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Specs:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. Its camera setup includes a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, a 50MP Wide Camera with OIS (F1.8, FOV 85), a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom (F2.4, FOV 36), and a 12MP Front Camera. The device offers ample memory options with configurations of 12 + 512GB and 12 + 256GB.

The battery has a capacity of 4,900mAh, tested under third-party laboratory conditions, with a typical value. The Galaxy S24 Plus has a rated minimum capacity of 4,755mAh. For charging, the device supports up to a 65% charge in approximately 30 minutes with a 45W Adapter and 5A USB-C cable, as claimed by the company. The Galaxy S24 Plus operates on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, and it is water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

