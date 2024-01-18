Icon

Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus launched; Check price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 live: Samsung has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. Check specs, camera features, and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 18 2024, 00:37 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S24, Al innovations, and possibly a smart ring coming at Unpacked Event
Samsung Galaxy S24 series
1/5 1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus featuring a 1Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US, and a triple camera system with a stacked battery design. (Samsung)
image caption
2/5 2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumored to have a titanium frame, a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and an impressive quad-camera setup including a 200MP primary shooter.  (Samsung)
image caption
3/5 3. Galaxy Al Features: Samsung teases a comprehensive mobile Al experience with the Galaxy S24 series, introducing on-device and cloud-based Al. Galaxy Al may include a real-time translation feature called Al Live Translate Call. (Samsung)
image caption
4/5 4. Galaxy Ring Wearable: Speculations suggest Samsung might unveil a smart ring with advanced health tracking features, integrating ECG and PPG sensors for heart rate and temperature monitoring, potentially competing with devices like the Oura Ring 3.  (Samsung)
image caption
5/5 5. Venue Shift: Samsung has moved the Galaxy Unpacked event from South Korea to San Jose, California, signaling a change in strategy. The event is anticipated to showcase not only the Galaxy S24 series but also major Al announcements and the possibility of a Galaxy Ring wearable. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S24 series
icon View all Images
Samsung unveils its new Samsung Galaxy S24 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2024. Check specs and features of the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S24 live: Samsung has launched its latest flagship smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in San Jose, California. The new lineup includes the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, along with the highly anticipated Galaxy AI. Whether you're thinking of switching from an iPhone to the Samsung Galaxy S24 or considering an upgrade from your old Android phone, let's dive into the specifications, camera features, price and more of these latest flagship phones to better understand what they offer so that you can make an informed decision. Notably, Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus will be facing fierce rivalry from Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus across global markets.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 launch LIVE: All the latest updates

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications: 

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. It has dimensions of 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm and weighs 168g (mmWave) or 167g (Sub6). The camera setup includes a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 50MP Wide Camera with OIS (F1.8, FOV 85), 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom (F2.4, FOV 36), and a 12MP Front Camera. The device offers memory configurations of 8 + 512GB, 8 + 256GB, and 8 + 128GB.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The battery has a capacity of 4,000mAh, tested under third-party laboratory conditions, with a typical value. The Galaxy S24 Plus has a rated minimum capacity of 3,880mAh, and the S24 Plus has 4,755mAh. Charging is fast with up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes using a 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable. It also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare. The device runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, and it is water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Specs:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. Its camera setup includes a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, a 50MP Wide Camera with OIS (F1.8, FOV 85), a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom (F2.4, FOV 36), and a 12MP Front Camera. The device offers ample memory options with configurations of 12 + 512GB and 12 + 256GB.

The battery has a capacity of 4,900mAh, tested under third-party laboratory conditions, with a typical value. The Galaxy S24 Plus has a rated minimum capacity of 4,755mAh. For charging, the device supports up to a 65% charge in approximately 30 minutes with a 45W Adapter and 5A USB-C cable, as claimed by the company. The Galaxy S24 Plus operates on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, and it is water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

First Published Date: 18 Jan, 00:20 IST
Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus launched; Check price, specs and more
