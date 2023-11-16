Icon

Good news! Apple is extending free usage of iPhone 14 satellite features

Apple is extending its free usage period of Emergency SOS satellite features in iPhone 14. Check out the extension period.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 15:22 IST
iPhone 14
Now, iPhone 14 users will be able to use the free version of satellite features for a longer period. (Apple)
Apple introduced the new emergency SOS satellite feature with the iPhone 14. The company also announced that the feature comes in a subscription form, however, it allowed users to use it for free for a period of time. Now, Apple has extended the free usage period of this satellite feature for iPhone 14 users. Therefore, users can take advantage of its safety and emergency features for longer than they expected. Check what Apple said about the extension period.

iPhone 14 satellite features

According to 9To5Mac reports, Apple has announced an extension of Emergency SOS via satellite features for iPhone 14 users. Earlier, the satellite features were available for two years of free usage after device activation, however now, users can take advantage of satellite features for an additional two years. Therefore, people who bought the iPhone 14 last year can utilize the feature till 2026.

The extension is not applied to iPhone 15 devices, therefore, they only have the feature for two years starting from the current year. Also, Apple has not revealed what the Emergency SOS via satellite features would cost after the free usage period. Therefore, the time extension gives Apple more time to plan the pricing.

About Emergency SOS via satellite features

The Emergency SOS feature works when the iPhone user is not able to connect to emergency services due to mobile network and Wi-Fi coverage. In emergencies such as Crash Detection or Fall Detection, the iPhone connects the user via satellite to the emergency services in order to seek help. However, to get the satellite connection, the iPhone should be placed where there is a clear view of the sky. Also, the satellite connection works differently than the mobile network connection. The satellite features are available on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro. Apple also urges iPhone users to take a demo of the feature to understand it properly.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 15:22 IST
