Google Pixel 7a price LEAKED ahead of launch

After months of speculation and rumours, Google has at last confirmed the launch of the affordable variant of the Pixel 7 series – Google Pixel 7a. Google has confirmed that Pixel 7a is set to launch on May 11, 2023 during the Google I/O event which is scheduled to begin from May 10. Just like its previous avatar, the Google Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a is expected to feature flagship-like features, a new Tensor chipset, and great camera capabilities at a toned-down cost than Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Surprisingly, ahead of the launch, a new leak has revealed the expected price of the Google Pixel 7a. Here's how much Pixel 7a is expected to cost.

Google Pixel 7a price (expected)

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the estimated cost for the 128GB variant of the Google Pixel 7a is SGD 749, roughly equivalent to ₹46,000. This leaked pricing information only applies to the 128GB model and there is currently no information available on other variants.

It's worth noting that the leaked information originates from a retailer based in Singapore. If the leak is accurate, it's possible that the Pixel 7a may be more expensive than the Pixel 6a was at launch.

Google Pixel 7a specs and features that you may get

Based on previous leaks and rumours, Google Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be an impressive upgrade from Pixel 6a's 60Hz display. Moreover, just like the Pixel 7 series, the affordable Pixel phone is likely to pack the in-house Tensor G2 chipset.

For photography, the Pixel 7a is anticipated to feature an upgraded camera with a 64MP wide lens and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. Additionally, it's expected to have a 13MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

However, it's important to wait until May 11th when the official announcement is made before drawing any conclusions.