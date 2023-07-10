Google Pixel 8 price leaked! Likely to be costlier than Pixel 7

Google Pixel 8 is tipped to be costlier than its previous avatar, Pixel 7! Here is what you should expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 10 2023, 17:05 IST
Google Pixel 7a launched: 5 points to know-Price, Camera, Battery and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a Price and Colours: Launched at the Google I/O event, Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43999 and will be made available in three colour options namely- Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Google Pixel 7a Chipset and Display: The Pixel 7a runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that's in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Coming to the display, the phone gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Always-on display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, making the phone quick in response. According to the company, the display is scratch resistant, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass and it is made with recycled aluminium, glass and plastic. Pixel 7a can handle water and dust with IP67 protection too. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 7a Camera: The handset is equipped with an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 1 MP ultrawide camera. While you can take selfies with the help of the 13MP front camera. According to the company, you can even fix your blurry photos, whether they are new or old, or remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos with Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Pixel 7a also includes Super Res Zoom. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Google Pixel 7a Battery: According to the company, the phone comes with 4385mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly with any Qi-certified device. You can turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours, as per the company. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Google Pixel 7a Security: With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe. Face Unlock and Fingerprint can help you unlock your phone quickly and easily. Pixel 7a also comes with at least five years of security updates. The phone also gets Feature Drops – automatic software updates with new and improved features, tips, tricks and more. Pixel 7a even includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users to help you get the most out of your new Pixel. (Google)
Google Pixel 8
View all Images
Google Pixel 8 series may be launched in early October 2023. (Representative) (Google)

Following the successful launch of the budget-friendly Pixel 7a, Google is now turning its focus to the next release of its premium flagship series, which is expected to launch later this year. Interestingly, leaks have already begun surfacing online indicating Google is dedicated to bringing various refinements to the Pixel 8 series to elevate the overall user experience. However, new upgrades and improvements don't usually translate into a higher price, but this does not seem to apply to the new Pixel phone. The same is rumored to be happening at rival Apple, with the iPhone 15 Pto Max likely set for a price hike too.

This is what the Google Pixel 8 series is expected to bring!

As per renowned tipster Yogesh Brar, Google Pixel 8 price could exceed the launch price of its predecessor Pixel 7. Last year, Google had launched the Pixel 7 at a starting price of $599. In a Twitter Post, the tipster revealed that Google Pixel 8 may get a price ofaround $649 or $699. But what features and specs does Google Pixel 8 expect to bring to the table? Here is what leaks and rumours suggest.

Google Pixel 8: What you should expect

Tipster has also revealed that Google Pixel 8 may feature a 6.17-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This will be an interesting degrade as Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch display, possibly to make it more compact. Although a 120Hz refresh rate would be a much-needed feature as standard Pixel phones have always been limited to a 60-90Hz refresh rate. However, one of the notable upgrades is the Google Tensor G3 chipset which is expected to power the Google Pixel 8 series.

For photography, it may get a dual-camera setup of a 50MP (GN2) OIS camera coupled with a 12MP Ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it is said to have an 11MP camera. Everything is expected to be backed by a 4485mah battery with the support of 24W wired and 12W wireless charging.

However, you will need to wait for the official launch of the Google Pixel 8 series, which is expected in early October 2023, the leakster mentioned.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 16:26 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets