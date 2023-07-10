Google Pixel 8 price leaked! Likely to be costlier than Pixel 7

Following the successful launch of the budget-friendly Pixel 7a, Google is now turning its focus to the next release of its premium flagship series, which is expected to launch later this year. Interestingly, leaks have already begun surfacing online indicating Google is dedicated to bringing various refinements to the Pixel 8 series to elevate the overall user experience. However, new upgrades and improvements don't usually translate into a higher price, but this does not seem to apply to the new Pixel phone. The same is rumored to be happening at rival Apple, with the iPhone 15 Pto Max likely set for a price hike too.

This is what the Google Pixel 8 series is expected to bring!

As per renowned tipster Yogesh Brar, Google Pixel 8 price could exceed the launch price of its predecessor Pixel 7. Last year, Google had launched the Pixel 7 at a starting price of $599. In a Twitter Post, the tipster revealed that Google Pixel 8 may get a price ofaround $649 or $699. But what features and specs does Google Pixel 8 expect to bring to the table? Here is what leaks and rumours suggest.

Google Pixel 8: What you should expect

Tipster has also revealed that Google Pixel 8 may feature a 6.17-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This will be an interesting degrade as Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch display, possibly to make it more compact. Although a 120Hz refresh rate would be a much-needed feature as standard Pixel phones have always been limited to a 60-90Hz refresh rate. However, one of the notable upgrades is the Google Tensor G3 chipset which is expected to power the Google Pixel 8 series.

For photography, it may get a dual-camera setup of a 50MP (GN2) OIS camera coupled with a 12MP Ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it is said to have an 11MP camera. Everything is expected to be backed by a 4485mah battery with the support of 24W wired and 12W wireless charging.

However, you will need to wait for the official launch of the Google Pixel 8 series, which is expected in early October 2023, the leakster mentioned.