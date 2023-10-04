Icon

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Which one should you choose?

Are you planning to purchase a new phone? Check out this comparison between new Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Apple iPhone 15 Pro to help you make an informed decision.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 21:24 IST
A side-by-side comparison between Google Pixel 8 Pro (left) and Apple iPhone 15 Pro (right) - Which one is your perfect match? (Google/ Apple)

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro: The much-awaited Google Pixel 8 series has finally been unveiled at the 2023 Made by Google event today. Tech enthusiasts from around the world had been waiting for this release ever since the Pixel 7 series was introduced, and the wait is finally over. Notably, Apple released the Apple iPhone 15 Pro on September 12, 2023. If you're torn between these two tech giants, let's break down the key features to help you decide.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Display

Google Pixel 8 Pro: A 6.70-inch Super Actua display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate,  up to 1,600 nits (HDR) and up to 2,400 nits of peak brightness. 

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Is smaller with a 6.10-inch touchscreen display, also boasting a 120 Hz refresh rate and a high-resolution of 1179x2556 pixels.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Performance

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Powered by Google Tensor G3 processor and backed by 12GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and come with Titan M2 security coprocessor. 

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Equipped with a hexa-core Apple A17 Pro processor and 8GB of RAM to ensure snappy performance.

Cameras

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with auto-focus, and a 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera. It also boasts an 10.5-megapixel 10.5 MP dual PD front camera for selfies.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Boasts a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 12-megapixel camera. The front camera is 12-megapixels.

Operating system

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Runs on the latest Android 14 operating system, ensuring access to the latest features and updates with seven years of OS, security and feature drop updates. 

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Operates on the iOS 17, offering the signature Apple user experience.

Storage Options

Google Pixel 8 Pro: It is available in three storage variants - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, perfect for your apps, photos, and big files.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Offers various storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and a whopping 1TB for those who need ample space.

Build and Durability

Both phones are rated IP68, meaning they are dust and water-resistant, adding an extra layer of protection to your investment.

Connectivity

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, and USB Type-C. It also offers 5G connectivity on both SIM cards.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Features Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC, USB Type-C, and 5G connectivity, with active 4G on both SIM cards.

Price and Availability

  • iPhone 15 Pro starts at $1,099 in the US and Rs. 1,34,900 for the 128GB version.
  • The Google Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, is $100 less expensive than the iPhone 15 Pro and starts at $999 in the US and Rs. 1,06,999 in India. You can buy it exclusively on Flipkart, and pre-orders are open now.

If you pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro, you will also receive a free Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi) or Pixel Buds. Google is being extra generous by giving 6 months of Fitbit Premium to new and returning users, along with 6 months of Google One Premium with 2TB storage for new users. Plus, new users can enjoy 3 months of YouTube Premium for free.

In short, both the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Apple iPhone 15 Pro are powerful and feature-packed smartphones. Your choice may come down to your preference for the Android or iOS operating system, as well as specific features and brand loyalty. Consider your needs and priorities while making your decision.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 21:08 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon