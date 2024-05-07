 Google announces improved 2FA verification process- What’s new and how things will change for Workspace users | Tech News
Google rolled out the improved version of two-factor authentication which does not require SMS codes. Know how the secure version works.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 07 2024, 12:19 IST
The new Google two-factor authentication rolling out for Workspace users, check details. (unsplash)

One of the best ways to keep hackers away from your digital accounts is to enable the two-step verification process. This process is being highlighted by several cybersecurity experts to keep social media, Google accounts, and other accounts safe and secure. In light of security measures, Google has introduced an improved version of its 2FA setup verification process which is more secure. Now, the SMS verification code will no longer require a phone number and the verification could be done directly from the authenticator app or a special security key. Know more about how Google's updated two-step verification process works.

Google's updated two-step verification process

Google has announced an easier and more secure version of its two-factor authentication (2FA) which will eliminate the requirement for an SMS verification code on the phone number. The verification will take place directly from the authenticator apps or physical security keys. According to an Android Authority report, the SMS verification codes were considered to be less secure which may also consist of several vulnerabilities.

Therefore, instead of SMS codes, users can use a special app or the Google Authenticator which creates a new code every few seconds for you to log in. Or, they can simply plug in a special security key to log in. However, setting up a security passkey would require users to use standard password login for their Workspace accounts. Therefore, enable the extra layer of security to your digital spaces by using the two-step verification process which is now even more secure and simplified.

How to enable Google's two-step verification

Follow the below-mentioned steps to activate Google's two-step verification:

  • Visit your Google account
  • Locate “Security” in the navigation panel
  • Now, under “How you sign in to Google” select 2-Step Verification.
  • Click on “Get Started”
  • Simply follow the on-screen steps to activate 2FA.

According to the report, Google Workspace has started to roll out the update from May 6. Therefore, it will take a few days to completely roll out to all the Google accounts.

First Published Date: 07 May, 12:19 IST
