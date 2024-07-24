 Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL renders leaked: Colour options, design and everything we know | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL renders leaked: Colour options, design and everything we know

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL leaked renders have surfaced online, highlighting their colour, design and more.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 24 2024, 14:23 IST
Google Pixel 9
Image showing the new Google Pixel 9 in pink shade goes viral

Google Pixel 9 series will make its debut at the Made by Google launch event that is set to take place on August 13. Although Google has already shared a few teaser images revealing the design of the smartphone, enthusiasts are still keen to see how the new Pixel 9 phones will end up in real life. As Google fans wait for the launch event, a tipster has shared alleged renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. 

Google Pixel 9 series: What to expect from the design

Shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL leaked renders reveal the smartphones' design and colour options. The images show Pixel 9 in pink colour, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL can be seen in porcelain shade. The renders further show, Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL with an oval camera island at the rear. These renders surfaced online days after Google showcased Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. 

Read More: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold India launch on August 14: Here's what Google should do to rival Samsung Galaxy Fold's dominance

 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apart from the leaked images, another video displaying Pink coloured Pixel 9 in action has been leaked on Facebook. This comes as a surprise for smartphone lovers as generally Google doesn't go for bright shades like pink and prefers porcelain shades. The colour of the leaked Pixel 9 is said to be akin to the Peony wallpaper which was leaked for the upcoming Pixel 9 series. 

The video is showing the new pink Pixel 9 from all angles. It shows a large camera visor housing two sensors. The new Pixel 9 is speculated to come with two rear cameras. It is also seen running Pixel UI with Google apps on the home screen.

Read More: Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch confirmed for August 13, design teased in new video: Watch here

 

While it is still unclear whether the leaked images and video are of Pixel 9, it resembles the rumoured device. 

Google Pixel 9 rumoured specifications

 

Google Pixel 9 will be a vanilla model in the upcoming series. It is anticipated to feature a 6.34 inch display and 120 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Google Tensor G4 chipset. The new Pixel smartphones will likely have Adaptive Touch feature, which can be used for adjusting the sensitivity of touchscreen on several factors. 

Read More: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold India launch confirmed, set to debut on this date: Expected features, design and more

 

This time, Google is expected to launch three smartphones in its flagship series - Pixel 9, Pixel Pro, Pixel Pro XL. The new Pixel 9 series is expected to ship with Android 15 and Tensor G4 SoC and come with 16 GB RAM. The vanilla Pixel 9 model will likely feature 6.24 inch AMOLED display and Pixel 9 Pro XL will possibly feature 6.73 inch AMOLED screen. The upcoming Pixel 9 smartphones could come with upgraded Exynos 5400 modem.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 14:22 IST
Mobile News Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL renders leaked: Colour options, design and everything we know
