Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL renders leaked: Colour options, design and everything we know

Google Pixel 9 series will make its debut at the Made by Google launch event that is set to take place on August 13. Although Google has already shared a few teaser images revealing the design of the smartphone, enthusiasts are still keen to see how the new Pixel 9 phones will end up in real life. As Google fans wait for the launch event, a tipster has shared alleged renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google Pixel 9 series: What to expect from the design



Shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL leaked renders reveal the smartphones' design and colour options. The images show Pixel 9 in pink colour, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL can be seen in porcelain shade. The renders further show, Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL with an oval camera island at the rear. These renders surfaced online days after Google showcased Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Apart from the leaked images, another video displaying Pink coloured Pixel 9 in action has been leaked on Facebook. This comes as a surprise for smartphone lovers as generally Google doesn't go for bright shades like pink and prefers porcelain shades. The colour of the leaked Pixel 9 is said to be akin to the Peony wallpaper which was leaked for the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

The video is showing the new pink Pixel 9 from all angles. It shows a large camera visor housing two sensors. The new Pixel 9 is speculated to come with two rear cameras. It is also seen running Pixel UI with Google apps on the home screen.

While it is still unclear whether the leaked images and video are of Pixel 9, it resembles the rumoured device.

Google Pixel 9 rumoured specifications

Google Pixel 9 will be a vanilla model in the upcoming series. It is anticipated to feature a 6.34 inch display and 120 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Google Tensor G4 chipset. The new Pixel smartphones will likely have Adaptive Touch feature, which can be used for adjusting the sensitivity of touchscreen on several factors.

This time, Google is expected to launch three smartphones in its flagship series - Pixel 9, Pixel Pro, Pixel Pro XL. The new Pixel 9 series is expected to ship with Android 15 and Tensor G4 SoC and come with 16 GB RAM. The vanilla Pixel 9 model will likely feature 6.24 inch AMOLED display and Pixel 9 Pro XL will possibly feature 6.73 inch AMOLED screen. The upcoming Pixel 9 smartphones could come with upgraded Exynos 5400 modem.