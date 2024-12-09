OnePlus 13 launch nears: These 5 big upgrades are confirmed

OnePlus 13 is confirmed to launch with major upgrades over the OnePlus 12. Read on for the details.

OnePlus 13
OnePlus has officially teased the launch of OnePlus 13 in India in January 2025. (Amazon)

OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch its flagship OnePlus 13 globally next month, including in India. Based on what the brand has revealed and the leaks we've seen, the device is shaping up to be a promising upgrade to the already capable OnePlus 12. It is expected to bring several improvements, including upgrades in performance, aesthetics, and even durability. Here are five major highlights you can expect from the OnePlus 13 when it launches next month.

1. Enhanced Dust and Water Resistance

OnePlus 13 will feature IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. In comparison, the OnePlus 12 only had an IP65 rating, which wasn't particularly reassuring. With its dual IP rating, the OnePlus 13 promises superior protection against environmental hazards, offering peace of mind for users.

2. Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

OnePlus 13 is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm architecture. This chipset is a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and goes toe-to-toe with competitors like the A18 Pro and MediaTek Dimensity 9400, based on benchmarks.

3. Improvements to Aesthetics and Design

OnePlus 12 had a 3D curved front glass display with rounded corners, and it had been the trend with OnePlus' flagships for a while. Now, the OnePlus 13 features a more industrial design with flat sides and a flat display, aligning with industry trends. This will be the first OnePlus flagship in years to feature a flat screen. Additionally, the device will introduce a new vegan leather back finish, debuting with the blue variant—a major change for OnePlus flagships.

4. Bigger Battery and Faster Charging

OnePlus 12 already has great battery life with its 5,400mAh battery, supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 13 is expected to take it a step further, having a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. This upgrade promises even better battery life and faster charging speeds.

5. Camera Upgrades

OnePlus 13 will feature camera upgrades, including a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, replacing the 48MP ultra-wide lens on the OnePlus 12. Additionally, it will house a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto sensor, compared to the 64MP 3x periscope lens of its predecessor. The front-facing camera is also expected to deliver upgrades.

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 12:36 IST
