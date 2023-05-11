Google Pixel Fold is HERE! First foldable phone by Google launched at Google I/O 2023

Google has finally launched its first foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold, at Google I/O 2023. From price, features to specifications, know what it offers.

Google has finally forayed into the foldable smartphone market with the launch of Google Pixel Fold. For years, Google had been tipped to launch its foldable smartphone, with a Google internal document even earmarking the fourth quarter of 2021 for launch, but obviously that didn't happen. Now, the Google Pixel Fold has finally been launched at the Google I/O 2023, which also saw the launch of the Pixel 7a, Android 14 and other products. The Google Pixel Fold promises to offer all the features of a typical Pixel smartphone in a foldable form factor.

Now that the Pixel Fold is finally here, know what it offers, from features, design, specifications, pricing and more. Check details.

Google Pixel Fold: Google's first foldable smartphone

Most of the design ethos of the Pixel Fold were already known as Google shared a teaser of its first foldable smartphone a few days ago. The Pixel Fold gets a book-style design that was made famous by the Oppo Find N. The metal camera visor, that was introduced with the Pixel 7 series, houses the camera system at the back.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of display, the Pixel Fold gets a 7.6-inch display with a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels when unfolded, providing users with ample screen real estate for multitasking and media consumption. But when you fold it, it turns into a compact 5.8-inch phone. Both displays are OLED panels with refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Pixel Fold is powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC which also powers the Pixel 7 series, including the new Pixel 7a, and it is paired with 12GB RAM.

There are 5 cameras on the Pixel Fold, with a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera with OIS as well as a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto sensor.

Google claims that Pixel Fold offers up to 24 hours of battery life and supports up to 30W charging as well as wireless charging capability. Moreover, it gets IPX8 water resistance but sadly, it is not dust resistant.

Google Pixel Fold: Pricing and Availability

The Google Pixel Fold has been launched at a price of $1799. It will be available for preorder starting today, May 11 in select countries. To add to the excitement, Google will give away free Pixel Watch to those who preorder the Google Pixel Fold.

 

