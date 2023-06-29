Just one day after launch, Google Pixel Fold buyers complain of damaged screens

To watch your newly purchased foldable smartphone, which cost you a massive $1,799 (for just the base variant), malfunction, is nothing short of a nightmare. That was not the way it was supposed to be. After its official unveiling during the Google I/O event on May 10, experts said that this foldable smartphone can give tough competition to Samsung's folding smartphones, especially the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The excitement of Google entering the foldable segment was quite high, and many pre-ordered the device more than a month in advance. The Pixel Fold finally went on sale on June 27, but shockingly, just a day later, users began reporting broken and damaged screens on the smartphone, raising a big question about its structural integrity.

Google Pixel Fold display horror show terrifies users

The earliest report about the display issues came from Ron Amadeo at Ars Technica, who explained that his review unit suffered from a dead display just four days after use. What had happened was small bits of dirt or debris got stuck on the small gully of the exposed glass OLED display between the outer plastic screen protector and the plastic bezels, resulting in the display getting punctured.

Sadly, the list of people sharing similar shocking stories is growing by the hour. A Reddit post also reported witnessing small dents in the same area after just one day of usage. However, the display itself is working normally, for now. Another Redditor reported that their screen protector was peeling off after just 5 hours of usage. To make matters worse, they even noticed scratches on the protector.

Another Reddit user posted on the subreddit r/GooglePixel and said, “Sad, my Pixel Fold screen broke already”. As per the post, the user saw a “bright pink line” appeared on their display just a couple of hours after setting up the device. He also reported that the line was still there even after a factory reset.

What Google said about the issue

According to a report by The Verge, Google spokesperson Alex Moriconi said, “We recommend anyone having an issue reach out to support to investigate”. The company did not comment on the ongoing issue or the reason behind it or any large-scale device recalls.

There is one more way Google Pixel Fold users can fix their display issues, but it is a tricky method. Google will soon let users manage DIY (Do it yourself) screen repairs with a kit from iFixit. But it is not something most people would be comfortable with.

What is causing Pixel Fold's screen to malfunction

While a conclusive answer is not yet known, some reports have suggested that the issue could be caused due to a slight oversight by the company. The glass displays in foldable smartphones are generally kept very thin to allow them to bend without breaking. But this also takes away the structural integrity and makes it very vulnerable to dirt and debris. As a solution, the foldable also has a protective plastic cover to ensure the display is safe.

In Google's case, however, there is a narrow strip of exposed glass OLED. When a small speck of dirt gets stuck in that area and the smartphone is folded shut, it can damage the display, which is likely the cause behind the reports by users.

However, we will have to wait for Google to make an official statement and reveal why the smartphone's screen is breaking down and what it plans to do about the already-sold devices.