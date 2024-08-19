 Google Pixel Fold to be available for purchase even after Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Check details here | Mobile News

Google Pixel Fold to be available for purchase even after Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Check details here

For those who missed out on the original Pixel Fold before its brief disappearance, this news is likely to be a welcome relief.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Aug 19 2024, 11:31 IST
Google Pixel Fold to be available for purchase even after Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Check details here
Google Pixel Fold launch was launched May 10 during the Google I/O event 2023. (Google / Twitter)

Tech giant Google has announced that it will continue to offer the original Pixel Fold for sale, even with the recent unveiling of its successor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

According to GSM Arena, this decision comes after the Pixel 9 family, including the new foldable device, was officially introduced earlier this week.

Initially, the Google Store marked the Pixel Fold as "no longer available" following the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's announcement, leading to speculation that the original foldable might be discontinued.

However, Google has since clarified that the Pixel Fold will indeed return to the market after the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold hits stores on September 4.

For those who missed out on the original Pixel Fold before its brief disappearance, this news is likely to be a welcome relief.

According to GSM Arena, the device is set to be available again starting in early September, providing another opportunity for enthusiasts and potential buyers to get their hands on the innovative foldable phone.

While Google has yet to confirm any price adjustments for the Pixel Fold, it's possible that the company might introduce a discount in line with industry practices.

A reduction of around USD 100 could be on the horizon, as per GSM Area.

This movie may make the older model more appealing to cost-conscious consumers, though it may not significantly impact overall sales.

Google showcased its latest advancements in artificial intelligence and hardware at the ninth annual Made by Google event.

Held on August 13 in Mountain View, California, the event highlighted the tech giant's commitment to integrating AI across its product ecosystem, from smartphones to wearables, and revealed the new Pixel 9 series alongside other innovations, according to The Verge.

In a blog post summarizing the event, Google emphasized its vision for AI to enhance everyday life, stating, "We believe that AI can make day-to-day life more productive, open up new ways to learn, and create ways for people to express themselves. This is especially true when AI is built into the devices that people carry around with them everywhere."

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai also shared his excitement about the launch in a post on X.

"Today at #MadebyGoogle, we're sharing how we're bringing AI advances to mobile across the Android ecosystem. We also introduced our latest Pixel devices, including Pixel 9 phones built with Google Tensor G4 -- our fastest and most efficient silicon yet," he wrote.

The event was telecasted live on Google's official YouTube page 'Made By Google'.

Google's approach encompasses innovation at every layer, from research and model development to the integration of AI into Android OS and custom hardware.

Central to the announcement was the introduction of Google's Gemini AI, which now includes a multimodal model called Gemini Nano.

This AI model is designed to analyze text, images, and speech, underscoring Google's push to make advanced AI capabilities accessible across its product range.

The Pixel 9 series marks a significant expansion in Google's smartphone lineup, with four distinct models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Each device introduces updated designs, powerful new processors, and a suite of AI-driven features.

According to The Verge, the Pixel 9 models boast a refreshed design language.

The standard Pixel 9 now features a larger 6.3-inch display and a reimagined rear camera bar that protrudes from the back.

In contrast, the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a larger 6.8-inch screen, positioning it as a premium option within the series.

The Pixel 9 Pro, bridging the gap between the standard and XL models, includes most of the advanced features found in its Pro counterparts.A notable update across the series is the inclusion of the new Tensor G4 processor.

This chip enhances on-device AI performance, which is crucial for the advanced features introduced in these models.

All three Pro models come equipped with 16GB of RAM, while the standard Pixel 9 has 12GB. This substantial memory upgrade is designed to support the demanding AI functionalities that Google has integrated into the devices.

The Pixel 9 series introduces several new AI features, particularly focused on photography and productivity:

- 'Magic Editor': This tool allows users to "reimagine" scenes within their photos, transforming parts of an image using text prompts for a new creative look.- 'Add Me': A feature designed to facilitate group photos, allowing users to insert themselves into an existing photo by taking an initial shot, stepping into the frame, and using AI to merge the images seamlessly.- 'Recall-Like Ability': A new function that helps users catalog and retrieve information from screenshots, operating exclusively on-device.Moreover, the Pixel 9 series will be the first Android phones in the US to offer Satellite SOS, an emergency feature similar to Apple's satellite connectivity, providing vital assistance when outside conventional phone reception areas. This feature is expected to roll out with Android 15 later this year.

Camera Innovations

On the camera front, the Pixel 9 series maintains the 50-megapixel f/1.7 main camera found in previous models, but with updated ultrawide cameras across the range.

The Pro models feature a new 42-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus, enhancing selfie quality.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, while trailing slightly in camera specs compared to its Pro counterparts, benefits from an improved inner screen that is now brighter and larger, making it more functional for various uses.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the Pixel 9 series launch is its debut in India.

This marks the first time Google's foldable Pixel device will be available in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

The Pixel 9 series will be sold through offline retail chains such as Croma and Reliance Digital, in addition to online partner Flipkart, according to Tech Crunch.

The new devices will also be supported by three new walk-in service centres to enhance after-sales support.

Pricing for the Pixel 9 series in India starts at Rs79,999 for the standard Pixel 9, with the Pixel 9 Pro priced at 1,09,999 and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at 1,72,999.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will commence on August 14, with sales beginning on August 22. Details regarding the Pixel 9 Pro's availability will be announced later in the year.

Here's a breakdown of the specifications for each model in the Pixel 9 series:

- Google Pixel 9:Display: 6.3-inch Actua OLED with 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution and 60-120Hz refresh rate.Processor: Google Tensor G4 SoC with Titan M2 security coprocessor.RAM/Storage: 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.Camera: 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 10.5MP selfie camera with autofocus.Battery: 4,700mAh with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.Software: Android 14 with seven years of OS and security updates.

- Google Pixel 9 Pro:Display: 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED with 1280 x 2856 pixels resolution and 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate.Processor: Google Tensor G4 SoC with Titan M2 security coprocessor.RAM/Storage: 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.Camera: 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto, and 42MP selfie camera with autofocus.Battery: 4,700mAh with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.Special Features: Ultra-wideband chip for precise spatial orientation.

- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL:Display: 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED with 1344 x 2992 pixels resolution and 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate.Processor: Google Tensor G4 SoC with Titan M2 security coprocessor.RAM/Storage: 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.Camera: 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto, and 42MP selfie camera with autofocus.Battery: 5,060mAh with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.Special Features: Ultra-wideband chip for enhanced spatial orientation.

Alongside the Pixel 9 series, Google introduced the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

These devices complement the new AI capabilities showcased during the event.

The Pixel Watch 3 features enhanced health tracking and connectivity, while the Pixel Buds Pro 2 offers improved sound quality and integration with Google's AI features.

The new Pixel 9 series, with its innovative features and expanded global availability, represents a significant leap forward for the company's hardware and AI strategies.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 11:31 IST
