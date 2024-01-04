Google Pixel smartphone owner? First Android update of 2024 released; check full list of benefits

The year has barely started and the tech titan Google is indicating it is business as usual, as far as it is concerned. And that spells some good news for Google Pixel smartphone users as the first Android update of 2024 has been released today. The Google Android update includes some security and some bug fixes and it is being recommended that you hit that update button and download it immediately. Having said that, just remember, there are times when a new update may itself have some problems. So, in case you go ahead and update your phone, be very careful and keep and eye out for something out of the ordinary happening on your device.

The January 2024 Google Android update has some more benefits for Pixel smartphone users and these span the Camera (the app was prone to some glitches, including crashing) and set up issues.

As far as Google Pixel owners are concerned, the update will start rolling out to them from today and for other smartphone manufacturers on this platform, it may take a while as they will have a different schedule. So, the best these Android smartphone users can do is wait and watch for it to arrive.

Google, in its blog, revealed, “All supported Pixel devices running Android 14 will receive these software updates starting today. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device.”

And how will you know it has arrived? Google says, “Users will receive a notification once the OTA is available for their device.” You'll get notifications when updates are available for you.

All you have to do is to find out your device's Android version number, security update level, and Google Play system level in your Settings app. You can also check for updates.

Not sure about which Google Android version is on your smartphone? Check it out this way:

Open your phone's Settings app.

2. Near the bottom of that, you can simply tap ""About phone" and then “Android version”.

3. Find your "Android version," "Android security update," and “Build number.”

Full list: Software versions

Global

Pixel 5a (5G): UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel 6: UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel 6 Pro: UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel 6a: UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel 7: UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel 7a: UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel Tablet: UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel Fold: UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel 8: UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel 8 Pro: UQ1A.240105.004

Verizon

Pixel 7: UQ1A.240105.004.A1

Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A.240105.004.A1

Pixel 7a: UQ1A.240105.004.A1

Pixel Fold: UQ1A.240105.004.A1

Pixel 8: UQ1A.240105.004.A1

Pixel 8 Pro: UQ1A.240105.004.A1

What's included

The January 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details.

Camera

Fix for users facing Camera crashes in certain conditions *[3]

User Interface

Fix for users facing flashing black screen when playing video in certain conditions *[1]

Fix for users unable to exit Setup Wizard in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for Wallpaper on home screen showing black in certain conditions *[2]

Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below.

*[1] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

*[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel Fold

*[3] Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[4] Pixel Tablet

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

