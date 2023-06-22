Grab iPhone 11 with a massive discount! Check exciting Flipkart Back to Campus offers

The iPhone 11 provides excellent value for the price, with a fast processor, good cameras, and decent battery life. iPhones usually tend to have a very long lifespan and the Moreover, Apple has confirmed that it will also get the upcoming iOS 17 update and it will bring exciting new features for iPhone owners to enjoy. While the iPhone 11 was initially criticized for still having an LCD display in 2019, it quickly became the world's top-selling smartphone and it maintained its position for two years in a row.

So, if you're looking for a smartphone that offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, we recommend you take a look at the iPhone 11, on which there is an amazing offer live right now, courtesy of Flipkart.

iPhone 11 discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 as per the Flipkart listing. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for a very low price. Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Flipkart is offering an initial discount of 6 percent on the smartphone. After that, it is available for Rs. 41199 on the e-commerce platform. Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing the exchange offer and bank benefits on the smartphone.

Other offers on iPhone 11

Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 35000 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model, and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Customers can get a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on HDFC Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. You can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.