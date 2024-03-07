 Grab Oppo F25 Pro 5G at a discounted price on Amazon! Check discounts, bank offers and more | Mobile News

Grab Oppo F25 Pro 5G at a discounted price on Amazon! Check discounts, bank offers and more

The newly launched Oppo F25 Pro 5G has received a significant price cut on Amazon, making it more accessible to users. Check discounts, bank offers, exchange deals and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 07 2024, 17:45 IST
Oppo F25 Pro
Experience the Oppo F25 Pro 5G: A blend of style, performance, and affordability, now available at an affordable price. (Amazon)
Oppo F25 Pro
Experience the Oppo F25 Pro 5G: A blend of style, performance, and affordability, now available at an affordable price. (Amazon)

Oppo F25 Pro 5G, has received a significant price cut on Amazon, making it even more accessible to users looking for a feature-packed device at a competitive price point. Originally priced at Rs. 28,999, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 23,999, marking a 17% reduction in its MRP.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G price cut

In addition to the attractive price cut, customers can avail themselves of various offers and discounts to further enhance their purchasing experience. These include a discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on select Credit Cards and HDFC Bank Debit Cards, as well as lucrative No Cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,164. Furthermore, customers can enjoy additional benefits such as EMI interest savings on select Credit Cards and Amazon Pay Later.

Oppo F25 Pro: Why should you buy it

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G boasts an impressive array of features that cater to the needs of modern smartphone users. With a sleek and lightweight design weighing just 177g, the device offers a comfortable grip without compromising on style. The 17.02cm (6.7-inch) AMOLED display with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio delivers immersive visuals with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Equipped with a powerful camera setup, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G enables users to capture stunning photos and videos in any scenario. The device features a 32MP front selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Whether it's capturing breathtaking landscapes or detailed close-up shots, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G delivers exceptional image quality.

Under the hood, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G is powered by the latest Android 14 operating system and ColorOS 14.0, coupled with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD, users can enjoy seamless multitasking and ample storage for their apps, games, and media files.

Overall, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G combines premium design, cutting-edge technology, and affordability, making it a compelling choice for smartphone enthusiasts seeking value for money. With the recent price cut and attractive offers on Amazon, now is the perfect time to upgrade to this feature-packed device.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 17:41 IST
